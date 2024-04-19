ROMEO AND JULIET Comes to Austin Shakespeare in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Austin Shakespeare, in conjunction with the University of Austin, presents Shakespeare’s classic love story, Romeo and Juliet, at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, May 23 to June 9, at the Curtain Theater. Tickets are free, but reservations are necessary and can be made at austinshakespeare.org beginning May 1.

The legendary story will be told in a new way: set in the 1930s with inspiration from the period crime drama “Peaky Blinders.” Accompanying music will be both live and recorded and include music from the mid 20th century as well as the 1930s.

“Not everyone knows there is a replica of an Elizabethan theater in Austin on the shores of Lake Austin,” said Artistic Director Ann Ciccolella. “We’re excited to be able to present our professional Actors’ Equity production in this unique setting.” Ciccolella credited University of Austin President Dr. Pano Kanelos for supporting the production.

This will be the 38th year that Austin Shakespeare has presented a free professional production of the Bard’s work to the Austin community. “It’s an honor and privilege to be a part of what continues to make this city such a unique place to live and create,” Ciccolella said. “We love sharing this ‘old Austin’ tradition with everyone – whether they’ve lived here since the ‘70s or moved here seven months ago.”

Romeo and Juliet will feature 18 actors. Alumni of the company include Helyn Rain Messenger and Dane Parker as Romeo and Juliet; Emily Green as Nurse, Pablo Muñoz-Evers as Tybalt, Jon Cook as Mercutio, Shelby Davenport as the Friar, and Darby Williams and Zach Barrett as Sampson and Gregory. New to the company are Kirk Barbera, Justin Heller, Michael Costilla, Michael Morse, Divine Ntomchukwu, Peter Young Woo Lee, Cooper Reed Feagan, Chelsey Manasseri, and Laura D’Eramo.