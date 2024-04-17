ZACH Theatre Teases THE WIZARD OF OZ & More for 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ZACH Theatre has revealed two of the 2024-25 Season titles in addition to the return of Austin’s hottest holiday tradition, Dave Steakley’s rockin’ adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

One of the five titles on the Mainstage season, What the Constitution Means To Me, Obie Award winner Heidi Schreck’s play will run at The Topfer at ZACH Winter 2025. This boundary-breaking play breathes life into the Constitution to create relatable conversation vital in this moment.

With an immersive ZACH360 twist, the Topfer at ZACH will transform with yellow brick roads, flying monkeys, and a farmhouse with green wonderment transporting audiences to Emerald City with the most beloved tale of all times spanning generations, The Wizard of Oz directed by Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley. Performed in the round with actors playing instruments, Dorothy, Toto, and her friends and foe from L. Frank Baum’s classic novel comes to life at the Topfer Summer 2025.

Sold out five years in a row, the holiday season add-on returns with Dave Steakley’s modern hit musical and family-friendly adaptation of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens with the annual refresh including new songs and surprises for the season.

Patrons may visit zachtheatre.org/seasonpreview to sign up for updates and notifications on the upcoming season. Current subscribers can renew now.

The full 2024-25 ZACH Season will be announced May 8 after a special VIP sneak peek event May 7.

2024-25 SEASON PREVIEW:

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

Winter 2025 | The Topfer at ZACH

Written by Heidi Schreck

Since its premiere in 2019, this Pulitzer Prize finalist has captivated the theatrical world, revitalizing our Constitution into a living, breathing document and reimagining its impact on future generations of Americans.

Fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. Now, the Obie Award winner recalls her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women in her own family and the founding document that dictated their rights and citizenship.

Age Recommendation: Ages 12 +

This production contains mentions of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and discussions of abortion and stigmatization.

THE WIZARD OF OZ

Summer 2025 | The Topfer at ZACH

Book by Jim Eiler

Music by Jeanne Bargy and Jim Eiler

Lyrics by Jim Eiler

Adapted from the book by L. Frank Baum

Directed by Dave Steakley

Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

In an immersive ZACH360 experience, yellow brick roads will wind throughout the Topfer where the audience, greeted by a Depression-era cowboy band, will be whisked away on a reinvention of the most beloved story of all time, The Wizard of Oz. Audience members of all ages will find themselves engaged in the storytelling, as actors and musicians invite you into this imaginative musical that reminds us there is no place like home.

HOLIDAY ADD-ON:

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

November 18 – January 1, 2025 | The Topfer at ZACH

By Charles Dickens

Adapted and Directed by Dave Steakley

Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

Back by popular demand for the tenth year running, Austin’s ultimate holiday tradition is here! Experience the musical journey through Dickens’ timeless tale, reimagined with fresh songs and festive enchantment. ZACH’s A Christmas Carol brings Victorian charm to life with a joyous spirit that has everyone dancing in the aisles. Join Scrooge, the Cratchits, and three spirited ghosts on an unforgettable adventure of redemption and joy!

Age Recommendation: 6 & up

SUBSCRIPTIONS, TICKETING, AND MEMBERSHIPS:

The 2024-25 Mainstage Season is currently on sale to renewing subscribers only. “Early Bird” deadline for current Season Subscribers to renew their seats is May 17. For more information, call 512-476-0594 x1 or go to zachtheatre.org. Visit zachtheatre.org/subscribe to learn more about subscriptions.

ZACH XP Memberships are $39 per month and give access to all Mainstage and Family Series shows including, The Prom, now through May 12, A Year with Frog and Toad, now through May 12, The Lehman Trilogy, June 19 – July 7, Beautiful, July 31– September 8, and all 2024-25 shows. ZACH XP Members get early access to reserve seats for the 2024-25 Season in Summer 2024. Visit zachtheatre.org/zachxp to learn more.

To sign up for updates on subscriptions, season info or general on sale please visit zachtheatre.org/seasonpreview.