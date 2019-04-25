ZACH Theatre Announces Cast of IMMORTAL LONGINGS

ZACH Theatre announces the cast for the world premiere of Immortal Longings, the newest work by playwright and American Legend Terrence McNally. Directed by Peter Rothstein and Choreographed by Kelli Foster Warder, Immortal Longings will star Broadway veteran Matt McGrath as Sergei Pavlovich Diaghliev. Previews begin June 12 with an Opening Date of June 20 and running throughJuly 14 in The Topfer at ZACH. The world premiere of Immortal Longings is a thoroughly reworked version of Fire and Air which premiered at the Classic Stage Company (CSC) in New York City in the winter of last year.

Four-time Tony Award-winning playwright and LGBT activist Terrence McNally (Ragtime, Kiss of the Spider Woman) expresses his excitement on casting, "Matt McGrath is an actor I've always wanted to create a role for. He is one of the best actors in New York City. Austin is going to love him. Also, thanks to the audition process, we found wonderful actors from both the Austin and New York ideal for their roles. My hope is that these actors will bring their uniqueness to the play. We have no preconceptions about what these roles are. I'll discover these characters along with the actors in Austin." McNally expands on Immortal Longings, "First, we hope the play is a treat; second, plays about a genius like Diaghilev, the great Russian impresario, are not exactly a dime a dozen. His work with the Ballets Russes is the stuff of legends."

Immortal Longings explores the rich history of the great Russian impresario Sergei Pavlovich Diaghilev and his legendary Ballets Russes, who introduced the world to such revolutionary artists as Nijinsky, Stravinsky and Picasso. Surrounded by great talents of art, design, and music, the tempestuous relationship between Diaghilev and dancer Vaslav Nijinsky revolutionizes dance forever. The play takes place as the iron claw of the Bolsheviks closes in on the free spirits of New Art, forcing them to take refuge in a liberated and liberating Paris, at the birth of the 20th Century.

In addition to Matt McGrath as Sergei Pavlovich Diaghliev, Immortal Longings will star Wyatt Fenner as Vaslav Nijinsky; James Patrick Nelson as Dmitry "Dima" Filosofov; Shannon Koob as Misia Sert; Suzanne Warmanen as Dunya; JOSHUA PAGAN as Leonide Massine;RACHEL HANLON, MARIE PIERCE, KEVIN MURDOCK-WATERS, and IAN BETHANY as Ensemble; and ROB GREENFIELD as Pianist.

Directed by Peter Rothstein, the production team also includes KELLI FOSTER WARDER as Choreographer, Michael Hoover as Scenic Designer, Susan Branch TOWNE as Costume Designer, SERRET JENSEN as Hair and Makeup Designer, Philip Rosenberg as Lighting Designer, Craig Brock as Sound Designer, SCOTT GROH as Properties Designer, AMANDA COOLEY DAVIS as Dialect Coach, and CATHERINE ANNE TUCKER as Stage Manager.

Age recommendation: Seventeen and up for adult language, sexual situations and full nudity.

Tickets start at $25 and are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541, or in person at the ZACH Theatre Box Office, in the Topfer Theatre, 202 South Lamar Boulevard (corner of Riverside Drive and South Lamar) Monday through Saturday, 12-5p.m. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Student Rush Tickets are $20 one hour before show time (with valid ID). A limited amount of Pay-What-You-Will tickets are available the day-of for Mainstage preview performances only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0594 x.245 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.





