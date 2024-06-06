Young Shakespeare Presents RICHARD III

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Austin Shakespeare’s teen company Young Shakespeare will present the exciting historical tragedy RICHARD III at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, June 20 to June 30, at the Curtain Theater, which is a unique outdoor replica of Shakespeare’s stage.

“Richard III is just full of surprises. We have found Richard to be a bit of a clown in his own dark comedy,” said Artistic Director Ann Ciccolella, who initiated the Young Shakespeare program 16 years ago.

Co-director Cynthia Florez said, “Our 11 teen performers are on a courageous and dynamic journey through the final act of The War of the Roses — confronting war, greed, ambition, seduction and duplicity. We are relishing Shakespeare's unique vision that is both horrifying, yet funny and entertaining. We hope the audience discovers, as we have, that Shakespeare speaks to us today!"

Richard III features Young Shakespeare alumni Gabriel Cruz, Sabrina Kim, Steely Schmid, Jago Mystiek, Lara Alcantara, Erin Zuniga, Teagan Boyd and Roman White. New to the program are Camryn Matula, Kenji Miller, David Mackowski.

The play is directed by Cynthia Florez and Ann Ciccolella. Costumes are by Cecelia Gay; sets and lighting by Patrick W. Anthony; sound by Kellie Baldwin; and choreography by Isabella Burke.

Tickets are available at www.austinshakespeare.org.

ABOUT AUSTIN SHAKESPEARE:

Audiences travel many roads with this professional company for surprising and entertaining theater productions featuring heightened language at The Long Center’s Rollins Studio Theatre in the fall and spring, as well as Free Summer Shakespeare in Zilker Park and Young Shakespeare at the Curtain Theater replica. Founded in 1984 and the only professional classical theater company in Central Texas, Austin Shakespeare stages performances that are fresh, bold, imaginative, thought-provoking and eminently accessible — connecting the truths of the past with the challenges and possibilities of today. Austin Shakespeare’s ongoing “Shakespeare Aloud” reading group and “Artist’s Way” sessions invite new participates weekly and the company’s education program 20/20 sends professional actors into schools to encourage love of language.

