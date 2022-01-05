Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

2021 BroadwayWorld Austin Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Anna Joy Jones - GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker - 2021

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tammy Francis - GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker - 2021

Best Direction Of A Musical

A. Jason Jones - GODSPELL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre - 2021

Best Direction Of A Play

Trish Ridgon - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021

Best Direction Of A Stream

Trish Rigdon - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021

Best Editing Of A Stream

Kevin Smith - SPOON RIVER PROJECT - City Theatre Company - 2021

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kevin Rigdon - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021

Best Musical

GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker - 2021

Best Performer In A Musical

David Kelly - GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021

Best Performer In A Play

Hallie Strange - TWELFTH NIGHT - Central Texas Theatre Academy - 2021

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Karin Cunningham - NUNSENSE - Wimberley Players - 2021

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Mary Rath - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021

Best Play

LOST IN YONKERS - Georgetown Palace Playhouse - 2021

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tammy Francis - GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dylan Barnes - WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE PANIC BROADCAST - Wimberley - 2021

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

PALACE PLAYS ON - Georgetown Palace Theater - 2021

Best Streaming Musical

NUNSENSE - Wimberley Players - 2021

Best Streaming Play

THE WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE PANIC BROADCAST - The Wimberley Players - 2021

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Rebecca Smootz - GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jack Garret - TWELFTH NIGHT - Central Texas Theatre Academy - 2021

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Melissa May Moncus - NUNSENSE - Wimberley Players - 2021

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Mary Jane Windle - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

HADESTOWN - National Tour - 2021

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gaslight - 2021