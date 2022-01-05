Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld Austin Awards
GODSPELL at Gaslight Baker Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Austin Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Anna Joy Jones - GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker - 2021
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tammy Francis - GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker - 2021
Best Direction Of A Musical
A. Jason Jones - GODSPELL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre - 2021
Best Direction Of A Play
Trish Ridgon - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021
Best Direction Of A Stream
Trish Rigdon - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021
Best Editing Of A Stream
Kevin Smith - SPOON RIVER PROJECT - City Theatre Company - 2021
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kevin Rigdon - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021
Best Musical
GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker - 2021
Best Performer In A Musical
David Kelly - GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021
Best Performer In A Play
Hallie Strange - TWELFTH NIGHT - Central Texas Theatre Academy - 2021
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Karin Cunningham - NUNSENSE - Wimberley Players - 2021
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Mary Rath - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021
Best Play
LOST IN YONKERS - Georgetown Palace Playhouse - 2021
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tammy Francis - GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dylan Barnes - WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE PANIC BROADCAST - Wimberley - 2021
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
PALACE PLAYS ON - Georgetown Palace Theater - 2021
Best Streaming Musical
NUNSENSE - Wimberley Players - 2021
Best Streaming Play
THE WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE PANIC BROADCAST - The Wimberley Players - 2021
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Rebecca Smootz - GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jack Garret - TWELFTH NIGHT - Central Texas Theatre Academy - 2021
Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical
Melissa May Moncus - NUNSENSE - Wimberley Players - 2021
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Mary Jane Windle - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
HADESTOWN - National Tour - 2021
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gaslight - 2021