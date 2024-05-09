TONS OF MONEY Comes to Rover Dramawerks This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rover Dramawerks will continue their 24th Season with the classic farce Tons of Money by Will Evans and Valentine. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running May 30 – June 15 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Aubrey Allington (played by Logan Gaconnier) is an unsuccessful, broke inventor with creditors at his heels. His brother dies, leaving him a fortune but even this won’t make a dent in what he owes. Next in line to inherit is his cousin George, who is believed to be dead, so Aubrey’s wife Louise (Chloe Villegas) decides that he should “die” and resurrect himself as his cousin to avoid paying his enormous debts. Hilarious complications arise in the form of George's wife Jean (Miquela Lopez), another imposter (the butler's brother Henery, played by Robert G. Shores), and the real George himself (Aidan Fenton)! Rounding out the cast are Emily Cole, Russell Harris, Erik Knapp as the maid, gardener, and butler; Nancy Lamb as Louise’s half-deaf aunt; and Charles E. Moore as Mr. Chesterman of the law firm of Chesterman, Chesterman & Chesterman.

Rover Executive Artistic Director Carol M. Rice serves as director, with Kathryn Hill as stage manager. Set design is by Michael Straub, costume design is by Kerra Sims, and props design is by Sara Jones. Jason Rice serves as sound designer, and lighting design is by Kenneth Hall, who also serves as the board op for lights and sound. Jake Parrish, a summer intern through Theatre Network of Texas, will also be assisting with the production.

Thursday, May 30 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or “pay-what-you-can” at the door. Regular ticket prices for Tons of Money are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursday nights and Saturday matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Rover will host a First Friday reception after the performance on Friday, May 30, featuring the cast and production team. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.





