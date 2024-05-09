Hill Country Community Theatre Unveils 39th Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hill Country Community Theatre has announced its 39th Season lineup. Learn more here!

Kicking off the season on September 27th through October 13th, HCCT will present the timeless classic Man of La Mancha, a musical adventure that will transport audiences to the imaginative world of Don Quixote.

Continuing the festive spirit, HCCT will invite families to join in the holiday cheer with A Christmas Story, running from December 6th to 22nd. Based on the beloved film, this heartwarming tale promises to enchant audiences of all ages.

February brings an exhilarating mystery to the stage with Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, running from February 7th to 23rd. Prepare to be on the edge of your seat as the famous detective Hercule Poirot unravels a thrilling whodunit aboard a luxurious train.

In March, HCCT presents Steel Magnolias, a touching and humorous exploration of friendship and resilience, running from March 28th to April 13th. Set in a small Louisiana town, this beloved play celebrates the strength of women in the face of life's challenges.

Summer heats up with the iconic musical Oklahoma!, running from June 13th to 29th. Featuring unforgettable songs and a captivating love story set in the American West, this production promises to be a highlight of the season.

Rounding out the season with toe-tapping tunes and nostalgia, HCCT presents Forever Plaid, running from August 15th to 24th. Audiences will be transported back in time as they enjoy this charming and harmonious musical revue.

"We are thrilled to present our 39th Season lineup, featuring a diverse range of productions that showcase the incredible talent of our community," said Daniel Melton, Artistic Director of HCCT. "From classic musicals to gripping mysteries, there is something for everyone to enjoy at Hill Country Community Theatre."

