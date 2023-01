Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Kelsey Layton - VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET - Bastrop Opera House



Runners-Up: Valoneecia Tolbert - TALES OF A BLERD BALLERINA - The Vortex, Tysha Calhoun and Rebecca Smootz - DIVAS: BENDING BROADWAY - Gaslight Baker, Nate Nelson - DIVAS: BENDING BROADWAY - Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Christopher Shin - NEWSIES - Zilker Theatre Productions



Runners-Up: Stacy Hawking - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Texas State University, Anna-Joy Jones - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight Baker Theatre, Cassie Abate - SEUSSICAL - Texas State University

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Teresa Carson - NEWSIES - Zilker Theatre Productions



Runners-Up: Faith Castaneda - CABARET - Georgetown Palace Theatre, Bridget Gates - CLUE ON STAGE - Wimberley Players, Jill Kammerdiener - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight Baker Theatre

Best Dance Production

Winner: LOVE IS... - VIBE Entertainment Group



Runners-Up: AWAKENING - VIBE Entertainment Group, BLUEGRASS JUNCTION - Performa/Dance--Pioneer Farms, THE MAD SCENE - Performa/Dance--Austin Venture Studio Theater

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: A. Jason Jones - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight-Baker Theatre



Runners-Up: Bridget Gates - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Central Texas Theatre Academy/City of Buda, Ryan Scarlata - SEUSSICAL - Texas State University, Emily Taylor - CABARET - Georgetown Palace Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Stacy Hawking - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Texas State University



Runners-Up: Jess Hawthorne Fiene - GLORIA - Texas State University, Dave Steakley - THE INHERITANCE - Zach Theatre, Bridget Gates - CLUE ON STAGE - Wimberley Players

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: SEUSSICAL - Texas State University



Runners-Up: ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight Baker Theater, NEWSIES - Zilker Hillside Theatre, CABARET - Georgetown Palace Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Mackenzie Mulligan - HAIR - Texas State University



Runners-Up: Austin Brown - THE INHERITANCE - Zach Theatre, Faith Castanada - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The Georgetown Palace Theatre, Dustin White - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Megan Pritchett - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Bastrop Opera House



Runners-Up: Aimee Radics - SEUSSICAL - Texas State University, David Kelly & Victoria Peterson - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight Baker, Beth Everett - NEWSIES - Zilker Theatre Productions

Best Musical

Winner: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Bastrop Opera House



Runners-Up: ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight Baker Theater, SEUSSICAL - Texas State University, CABARET - Georgetown Palace Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: A LEAGUE OF HER OWN - Just Friends & Bottle Alley



Runners-Up: TINY FINGERPRINTS - University of Texas at Austin, ALICE'S WONDERLAND - Austin Summer Stock, DAUGHTER OF SAINT NICHOLAS - Gaslight Baker Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Ella McCarthy - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight-Baker Theater



Runners-Up: Madeleine Bourgeois - SEUSSICAL - Texas State University, Aline Forastieri - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Bastrop Opera House, Amanda Rivera - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Zach

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Yasha Alaniz - GLORIA - Texas State University



Runners-Up: Brenden Kyle MacDonald - THE INHERITANCE - Zach Theatre, Abby Ferree - A LEAGUE OF HER OWN - Just Friends and Bottle Alley, Mellisa Hardaway - DAUGHTER OF SAINT NICHOLAS - Gaslight Baker Theatre

Best Play

Winner: GLORIA - Texas State University



Runners-Up: THE INHERITANCE - Zach Theatre, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Gaslight Baker Theatre, A LEAGUE OF HER OWN - Just Friends & Bottle Alley Theatre

Best Production of an Opera

Winner: THE MCADO - Gilbert & Sullivan Austin



Runners-Up: Steve Jobs - Austin Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Michael Raiford - SEUSSICAL - Texas State University



Runners-Up: Joshua Denning - NEWSIES - Zilker Theatre Productions, Bridget Gates/Adam Witko - CLUE ON STAGE - Wimberley Players, Liza McCarthy - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight Baker

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Mike Farenthold - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Bastrop Opera House



Runners-Up: Rodd Simonsen - NEWSIES - Zilker Theatre Productions, Victoria Peterson - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight Baker Theatre, Victoria Schwartz - MACBETH - The Archive Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Dustin Bartee - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Bastrop Opera House



Runners-Up: Ameer Mobarok - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Central Theatre Academy, Tyler Spillmann - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight Baker Theater, Kaleb Quinn - HAIR - Texas State University

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Ella Kriegel - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Texas State University



Runners-Up: Kriston Woodreaux - THE INHERITANCE - Zach Theatre, Liz Catching - GLORIA - Texas State University, Gareth Schulte - DAUGHTER OF SAINT NICHOLAS - Gaslight Baker theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Central Texas Theatre Academy



Runners-Up: THE WIZARD OF OZ - Broke Thespians Theatre Company, SOMEBODY LOVES YOU MR. HATCH - Zach Theatre, VAUDEVILLE - SHIPWRECK CRUISE SHIP - Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Zach Theatre



Runners-Up: Bastrop Opera House, Gaslight-Baker Theater, Central Texas Theatre Academy