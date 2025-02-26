WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Cast Announced At ZACH Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ZACH Theatre has announced cast and creatives for the regional premiere of Tony-nominated and Pulitzer Prize finalist play What the Constitution Means To Me, a funny, thoughtful, and extremely inspiring play by Heidi Schreck. Directed by Jenny Lavery, What the Constitution Means To Me will play April 16–May 11, 2025 at The Topfer at ZACH.

What the Constitution Means To Me tells the story of fifteen-year-old Heidi, who earned her college tuition by winning constitutional debates across the United States. In this witty and hopeful play, she brings forth her teenage self to confront her own history and weave together the stories of four generations of women in her family. Through her own reflections, Heidi opens the door to the next generation of women and asks us to imagine how their lives will also be shaped by the Constitution.

Originally premiering off-Broadway at the New York Theatre Workshop in 2018, What the Constitution Means To Me moved to Broadway in 2019. Initially announced for a 12-week engagement, the Broadway production extended twice, shattering box office records for a total run of 24 weeks.

Obie Award winner Heidi Schreck's hilarious, hopeful, and “achingly human” (Exeunt Magazine) exploration, What the Constitution Means To Me is a boundary-breaking play breathing life into the Constitution to create a timely conversation that is deeply personal.

“Illuminating how legislation can affect our bodies, our choices, and shape how we move through our lives, I love how this play makes ideologies personal and human,” said Lavery. “The second half of the play is an actual live debate between a high school debater and Heidi with the audience each night determining the winner and the outcome of the debate. This interactive element, combined with the raw passion of the actors, ensures that every performance is one-of-a-kind, sparking conversations about democracy, identity, and the power of our collective voice.”

The casting includes Nisi Sturgis as Heidi; Jeff Mills as Legionnaire/Jeff; and students Samari Davis and Vanessa Hoang Hughes alternating in the role of the student debater. Liz Beckham and Daniel Winkler will complete the cast as understudies.

What the Constitution Means To Me is directed by Jenny Lavery and includes scenic design by Michael Hoover; costume design by Jenny Hanna Chambers; lighting design by S. Elliott; sound design by Allen Robertson; properties design by Brady Flock; AEA stage manager Brennah Galvin; and assistant stage managers Gloria Labatut Davies and Ella Jackson.

Special events in celebration of What The Constitution Means To Me:

Pay-What-You-Will-Week – Wednesday, April 16 through Sunday, April 20, 2025

Pride Night – Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 7:30 pm

Press Night – Saturday, April 19, 2025 at 7:30 pm ; Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com

ZACHademia Night – Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 7:30 pm

Champagne Opening – Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 7:30 pm

ASL Performance – Saturday, May 3, 2025 at 2:30 pm

The Market at ZACH – Saturday, May 3 from 4:00-8:00 pm

Since its premiere in 2019, this Pulitzer Prize finalist has captivated the theatrical world, revitalizing our Constitution into a living, breathing document and reimagining its impact on future generations of Americans.

Fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition by winning constitutional debate competitions across the United States. Now, the Obie Award winner recalls her teenage self to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women in her own family and the founding document that dictated their rights and citizenship.

Age Recommendation: Ages 12 +

This production contains mentions of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and discussions of abortion and stigmatization.

Single tickets start at $25 and are available online at zachtheatre.org, or by phone at 512-476-0541 Tuesday through Friday, 12–5 p.m. Free, short-term, and convenient parking available at the front entrance. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. A limited number of Pay–What–You–Will tickets are available the first week of the performances only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0541 x126 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.

ZACH XP memberships are $39 per month and give access to all Mainstage and Family Series shows. Visit zachtheatre.org/zachxp to learn more.

Visit zachtheatre.org/subscribe for more information about subscriptions.

