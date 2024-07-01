Vincent Jamal Hooper To Host Impact Arts' 20 Seasons Spectacular

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Impact Arts has revealed the cast and creatives for the Summer Stock Austin 20th anniversary event, 20 Seasons Spectacular, on July 20 at the McCullough Theatre honoring decades of theatrical excellence and professional performances by youth. Hosted by SSA alumni Vincent Jamal Hooper who is currently starring as Simba on Broadway in Disney's The Lion King, the 20 Seasons Spectacular will feature over 110 past and current performers for an evening of celebration!

The 20 Seasons Spectacular is a one-night-only performance where alumni and current talents unite to celebrate Summer Stock Austin's 20th Season! Featuring song and dance numbers from beloved past Summer Stock Austin musicals and exciting previews of future productions, this special event honors a 20-year legacy and embraces the promise of the next 20! All ticket sales support the students of SSA to ensure the success of another 20 tuition-free years. Tickets available now at impactarts.org/ssa-2024.

Involved with Impact Arts for over a decade, Vincent Jamal Hooper joined the Summer Stock Austin company in 2013. He has been a performer, choreographer, director, and supporter of Impact Arts over the years continuing to share his passion, talents, and energy with Austin. On September 26, 2023, Hooper made his Broadway debut as Simba in the long-running, Tony Award -winning Best Musical Disney's The Lion King. Prior to that, he starred in multiple companies of Hamilton around the world—including the Puerto Rico production alongside Pulitzer Prize-winning creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Past Summer Stock credits include Pippin – Leading Player (2013); The Bremen Town Musicians – The Donkey (2013); Footloose – Reverend Shaw Moore (2014); Stone Soup – Alex (2014); ROB1N – Reverend Tuck (2018); The Music Man – Assistant Director/Choreographer (2018); and Cyberstock – Director (2020).

“When I talk about the impact of Impact Arts, I'm not speaking in theoretical terms. I went to TAP Camp, I performed at Summer Stock Austin, I was involved with the Heller Awards, and now I'm leading a hit Broadway show 8 times a week as Simba in The Lion King. The path from Texas to New York City starts here,” said Hooper. “Consistent support for this program changes lives. It turns dreams into reality. It turns talent into careers. Aspirations become accomplishments. Young people no longer have to settle for just imagining what it would be like — it's all right within reach. I was blessed with so much during my time with Impact Arts; gifts that continue to serve me to this day. It is my distinct pleasure and privilege to give a little something back in hosting the 20th Anniversary. I can't wait to celebrate with my Austin community!”

The alumni cast includes Abigail Bensman; Andrew Cannata; Andrew Ozuna; David Pena; Grace Sarosdy; Hannah Roberts; Jessica O'Brien; Jordan Tuffentsamer; Kaila Burritt; Kathleen Fletcher; Keith Gruber; Lydia Kamm; Matt Kennedy; Max Green; Libby Detling; Monica Oliva Willis; Patrick Regner; Peyton Calhoon; Sara Burke; Sarah Becker; Sarah Reynolds; Sarah Zeringue; Savanna Cole; Stephen Mercantel; and Stone Mountain. *Cast is subject to change. A listing of season and show credits is available HERE.

20 Seasons Spectacular VIP tickets include a special post-show Prince tribute performance by Donelvan Thigpen who began headlining the Las Vegas Strip in Purple Reign: THE Prince Tribute Show in 2019. Since then, he has continued to perform in Vegas and tour as Prince in Red Corvette. Notably, Thigpen performed in 2023 at the Orange County Fair to a sold-out house of over 5,000 people. As co-founder of Impact Arts and a SSA alum, Thigpen has been instrumental in its growth and success, providing organizational and artistic leadership that continues to shape the organization and the community. Past Summer Stock credits include: The Producers – Ensemble (2011); Legally Blonde – Grandmaster Chad (2012); Chess – Ensemble (2012); Swing – Ensemble (2013); The Bremen Town Musicians – The Rooster (2013); Footloose – Ren (2014); Chicago – Ensemble (2014); Into The Woods (2015) – The Baker (2015); Tortoise & Hare – Simon (2015); Music Man – Harold Hill (2018); ROB1N – Marion King (2018); and Summer Stock Austin Associate Artistic Director (2020-2024).

"I couldn't be more elated for this one-night-only celebration! This company has changed my life in so many ways,” said Impact Arts co-founder and SSA alumni Donelvan Thigpen. “It's an incredible opportunity to reunite with old friends and meet new ones as we commemorate Summer Stock Austin's 20th season. With an evening packed with electrifying songs, captivating dances, and my special Prince tribute for VIP guests, this event will be the highlight of the summer. Don't miss it!"

In partnership with Texas Performing Arts, Summer Stock Austin 2024 will present live performances at the McCullough Theatre beginning July 27 through August 11, 2024 with the classic musical Guys & Dolls based on the MGM film and Disney's The Little Mermaid based on the Hans Christen Andersen story and Disney film. Season performances will play in rotation with varying schedules. Tickets on sale now at impactarts.org/ssa-2024.

With multiple offerings for the 2024 celebration season, 75% of Summer Stock Austin's creative team is comprised of SSA alumni. The creative team includes: the 20 Seasons Spectacular directed by Ginger Morris with musical direction by Adam Roberts and choreography by Sara Burke, Ginger Morris, Matt Kennedy, Noah Wood, and Peyton Calhoon; classic favorites Disney's The Little Mermaid co-directed by Matt Kennedy and Mariel Ardilla and choreographed by Matt Kennedy with musical direction by Marita Stryker and Adam Roberts; and Guys & Dolls directed by Greg Almanza with choreography by Noah Wood and Ginger Morris, musical direction by Marita Stryker and Adam Roberts.

The design team for Summer Stock 2024 includes Austin Brown as Lighting Designer for 20 Seasons Spectacular and Rachel Atkinson as Lighting Designer for Guys & Dolls and Disney's The Little Mermaid, Teresa Carson as Costume Designer, Rachael Gomez with Properties Design, Jose Pardo and LEVO as Audio Designer and Theada Haining as Scenic Designer. Artistic Direction by Ginger Morris with Associate Artistic Direction by Donelvan Thigpen and Peyton Calhoon. The management team includes Ellena Martinez, Sarah Hudson, and Holden Fox. A team of 40 college interns and high school students in production, management, arts administration, and all technical areas will round out the production team.

Now housed under the umbrella of Impact Arts and celebrating its 20th Season, Summer Stock Austin is uniquely a production company and educational training program in one. It offers high school and college students an opportunity to train, perform and engage in all aspects of theatre and film production in a fast-paced professional atmosphere – all tuition-free. Summer Stock Austin culminates with high caliber, fully staged musical theatre productions for family audiences.

20 SEASONS SPECTACULAR | July 20 @ 6:00pm | McCullough Theatre

A live musical theatre spectacle showcasing the incredible talents of more than 100 alumni and current Summer Stock Austin members, the 20 Seasons Spectacular is an unforgettable evening filled with song and dance numbers from beloved past SSA productions and a preview of future shows.

Celebrate the SSA legacy as Broadway star Vincent Jamal Hooper revisits his role in Pippin. Enjoy standout performances from Donelvan Thigpen, Matt Kennedy, Ben Roberts, Hannah Roberts, Savanna Cole, Sara Burke, Jessica O'Brien, and David Pena, featuring songs from iconic musicals such as The Music Man, Footloose, Into the Woods, and In the Heights.

A performance-packed night full of nostalgia, joy, and show-stopping entertainment.

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID | July 27–August 11 (9 Performances) | McCullough Theatre

Immerse yourself in the magical underwater world of Disney's The Little Mermaid, where dreams and adventures take center stage. Follow the enchanting journey of Ariel, whose quest for love and self-discovery reminds us to cherish our dreams and find the courage to pursue them against all odds. With timeless songs like "Under the Sea" and "Part of Your World," it's a true family classic that brings together unforgettable characters and a stunning visual spectacle.

GUYS & DOLLS | August 2–11 (9 performances) | McCullough Theatre

Step into the vibrant streets of New York City with Guys & Dolls, a musical comedy brimming with charm, wit, and iconic tunes. A colorful cast of gamblers, showgirls, and missionaries navigate love and luck in this thrilling, fast-paced tale. Featuring classic hits like "Luck Be a Lady" and "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," this legendary musical will captivate audiences with its humor, romance, and a dash of the unexpected.

TICKETING: 20 Seasons Spectacular ticket options offer 4 levels to choose from starting at $75. SSA Patron is $75 and includes a ticket and pre-show reception access; SSA Friend is $150 and includes a ticket, pre-show reception, 2 drink tickets, and a signed poster; SSA Supporter is $250 and includes a ticket, pre-show reception, 2 drink tickets, signed poster, parking pass (one per order), and a 20th anniversary mug; and SSA VIP is $500 and includes a ticket, pre-show reception, 2 drink tickets, signed poster, parking pass (one per order), 20th anniversary mug, and a post-show Prince tribute performance by Donny T with champagne and dessert.

Season Show tickets for Disney's The Little Mermaid and Guys & Dolls start at $45 and are available now at impactarts.org/ssa-2024. Senior, student, military and educator discounts available.

A limited number of VIP Under The Sea Packages are available for Disney's The Little Mermaid starting at $70, including:

One (1) Princess tiara or one (1) telescope

Post-Show Meet and Greet with Ariel for one (1) person and one (1) Digital Photo

One (1) Souvenir Mermaid Under the Sea Cup with a signature mocktail

VIP Package does not include a ticket (sold separately) to Disney's The Little Mermaid.

Comments