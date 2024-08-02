Tickets Now On Sale For The Inaugural Uhland Fall Fest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are now on sale for the inaugural Uhland Fall Fest, running from Sept. 28 - Oct. 27, 2024 (39 Dairy Rd, Uhland, TX, 78640). Producers of the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival have moved their beloved annual event to Uhland under a new name and concept, promising an “autumn wonderland” that captures the essence of Fall, family, and fun in a beautiful Texas town. Set on a stunning 97-acre oak-filled farmstead in Uhland, TX, the festival is expected to draw over 100,000 visitors this year. Spanning 15 acres, the fest will offer a spectacular array of fall-themed activities, food, games, live music, and attractions for all ages, making it the perfect family-friendly celebration. The newly announced music lineup will feature exciting performances by Taylor Graves & The Tombstone Trio, Aaron McDonnell, Ellis Bullard, Rob Leines, Henry Invisible, and many more.

Additionally, as part of the festival's exciting additions, eight Southwest-inspired shipping container murals by interdisciplinary artist Liv Bray will be prominently featured onsite. Liv, who also had a significant role in creating the festival’s new merchandise line, will have art showcased throughout the festival in various creative and engaging ways. The fresh new merchandise line will include ten exclusive designs on a range of products, from premium quality adult and youth tees to hoodies, hats, and more. General admission is priced at $15, season passes at $95, and VIP tickets at $150. Seniors 65+ and children three and under enjoy free admission. Attendees can enhance their Uhland Fall Fest experience with a ticket upgrade to the exclusive, 21+ only Outlaw Hollow VIP area, featuring general admission plus access to the Muted Studio Experience, a custom lounge to discuss all things Uhland Fall Fest with special guests, artists, media, and local influencers while enjoying outlaw-country-infused dance beats by Dee Jay Bones, local craft beer and boutique wines, a mocktail and artisan water bar, the Milano Bean Bag Lounge, grilled franks and fixings, art interactive, festival swag, private restrooms, shaded areas, photo ops, a step and repeat, swings, hammocks, and more. Parking is free, with accommodations for nearly 2,000 vehicles, ensuring convenience for all attendees. Tickets can be purchased here. To RSVP for media passes, please contact the team at Juice Consulting here. For more information about this year’s programming, see below or visit www.UhlandFallFest.com.

“Now that we have a much larger property and enough parking to accommodate over 2000 vehicles, our team has been hyperfocused on expanding our overall programming,” said Uhland Fall Fest producer Christopher Durst. “Attendees will definitely hear, feel, see, and taste the difference this year. We have added so many new games, activities, attractions, food & beverage options, bands, popup vendors, art installations, and photo ops that our team has literally lost count at this point. And, we still have time to create even more magic before our inaugural weekend. Together, with the support of Mayor Lacee Duke and City Manager Karen Gallaher, we will make Uhland Fall Fest one of the biggest and best festivals in all of Texas.”

Featuring over 50 unique attractions, Uhland Fall Fest promises endless entertainment for all ages. Enjoy five uniquely-themed weekends filled with over 30 bands presented by Sun Radio 100.1 and Jack FM 96.3, immersive activities like Barnyard Volley and Mount Haymore, and captivating attractions such as an Exotic Petting Zoo and Camel Rides. Indulge in a wide array of seasonal foods from vendors like Afuga Coffee, Big Franks Tacos, Connor’s Creamery, Donuts R’ Holy, Downtown Burgers, El Mariachi Tacos, KO BBQ, Momo's Funnel Cakes, Oh My Pizza Pie, Pecos Pete’s Teas, I Panini Sandwiches, Artisan Water Bar, Booty Pork ATX, Frye Bread Tacos, JP’s Pancakes, Mocktail Bar, SNF Grilled Cheese, Solaro Estate Winery, Tapville Taproom, and Vista Brewing, while exploring popup shops, interacting with roaming performers, and capturing memories in a picturesque pumpkin patch.

“What the Uhland Fall Fest will bring to the City of Uhland and east side community members this year, and all the years to come, is unprecedented and unparalleled,” commented Mayor Lacee Duke. “A beyond unique place to share with loved ones; making new memories with old friends and enjoying a break from the average in a fun and heartfelt way. We literally couldn’t be more excited to see the magic that I know the talented Christopher Durst and his stellar team are busy brewing!”

The themes for this year’s festivities include Butterfly Jubilee, Scarecrow Disco, Pioneer Palooza (featuring a Cherokee Indian Intertribal Exhibition, October 12-13), Bubble Extravaganza, and Pumpkin Jamboree. Visitors can explore specific festival areas like the Pumpkin Patch, Kinderville, Swing Village, The Barnyard, Trading Post, Munchie Meadows, Coyote Creek, and Outlaw Hollow. Enjoy live performances by over 30 American roots bands, including a special set by Henry Invisible and his full band, across two stages. See below for the full music lineup.

