The 11th Annual SONIC GUILD BALL Returns This Month

Sonic Guild (formerly Black Fret) is hosting their 11th annual Sonic Guild Ball will take place on Jan. 18, 2025, at the Long Center and for the first time ever, will be open to the public.

Get dressed up in your best "Austin chic" from tux and evening gowns to Wranglers and boots and join us at the Ball. They will announce the 20 Austin artists selected to receive grants this year, as well as mentoring, and payment for each performance they deliver for Sonic Guild audiences.

Ten of the 20 nominees will be performing at the ball. Past recipients include Wild Child, Black Pumas, Shakey Graves, Nané, Superfonicos, Tameca Jones and over 180 more bands.

Public tickets are now on sale here. In its 11th year of supporting the Austin music scene, Sonic Guild has awarded grants and payments to local Austin musicians, venues and music businesses totaling over $6 million. Anyone wishing to join Sonic Guild on an annual basis may become a member by joining at sonicguild.org/membership.

