TXST Theatre MFA Programs Will Be Tuition-Free For The 2024-2025 Academic Year

Texas State University's Department of Theatre and Dance will offer tuition-free Masters in Fine Arts (MFA) degrees in the design and directing programs.

Incoming graduate students will not have to shoulder any tuition costs for the 2024-2025 academic year. In its dedication to providing a world-class education for artists of all backgrounds, the full-tuition scholarship is a testament to the success and potential of Texas State Theatre's growing graduate programs.

The department's current chair, Sarah Maines, said she is delighted that the current administration has recognized and backed the department's work based on its quality.

"We are proud that the caliber of our graduate program and its award-winning students have earned this level of support," Maines said, "by providing this incredible funding, the administration not only acknowledges the outstanding past work but sees the incredible potential of what our students can accomplish."

Under President Dr. Kelly Damphousse's leadership, the university works tirelessly to alleviate financial burdens, create employment and housing opportunities, and make higher education more accessible to the public.

The Texas State Theatre graduate program is a thriving community, currently home to six directors and 12 designers who bring the department's 8-10 productions to life each year. Graduate students will not only receive full tuition scholarships but will also be offered a paid graduate instructional assistantship (GIA) and/or graduate teaching assistantship (GTA) to offset personal costs during their career at Texas State.

"Come enjoy a production," Maines invites. "Watch our students work and see for yourself."

Prospective students can apply via Texas State's Graduate College or contact the Department Graduate Advisor, Dr. Ana Martinez, alm462@txstate.edu, for more information.

