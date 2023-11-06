THE WOLVES to Play Mary Moody Northen Theatre Beginning This Week

The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe will play the Mary Moody Northen Theatre at St. Edward's University, Nov. 9 - 19, 2023. Directed by Anna Skidis Vargas, The Wolves is a contemporary slice of life play that follows a high school girls' indoor soccer team. As the team prepares for a succession of games, these fearless young athletes navigate the challenges of life, sports, friendship, and loss.



The cast features guest artist Amy Downing. Ms. Downing returns to MMNT having previously appeared in Spring Awakening, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, and Under Construction. Her recent Austin credits include Roe and Sunday in the Park with George at Zach Theatre.

The complete company includes St. Edward's students Lillian Harlow, Andrea Rose Gonzales, Vivienne Verges, Gabrielle Caumon, Arlyssa Ledezma, Reagan Jones, Anna Southern, Genesis Heiser and Becca Jimenez

The creative team includes Susan Branch Towne (Costume Design), Erin Earle Fleming (Lighting Design), K. Eliot Haynes (Sound Design), Rebecca Anne Woolls (Scenic Design), Leilah Stewart (Properties Design), and Kelsey Moringy (Production Stage Manager).

Tickets

Adult single tickets are $28, educator/seniors are $22, and student tickets are $15. Tickets are available by calling the MMNT Box Office at 512-448-8484 or at the link below.

Show Dates and Times

November 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18 at 7:30 pm. and November 12 and 19 at 2:00 pm.

Venue

All performances will be held at the Mary Moody Northen Theatre on the St. Edward's University campus, 3001 S. Congress Ave, Austin, TX. Parking is free.



About Mary Moody Northen Theatre

Mary Moody Northen Theatre operates as a professional theater and stands at the center of the St. Edward's University Department of Performing Arts theater training program. MMNT productions allow students to discover their voices as performers, producers, and storytellers while working alongside professional actors, directors and designers. MMNT is the only undergraduate program in the United States that offers a full season of performances in agreement with the Actors' Equity Association (AEA), the union of professional actors and stage managers. For 51 seasons MMNT has presented outstanding productions that have enriched and engaged the Austin community and beyond. The 2023-2024 season will continue with Peter and the Starcatcher playing Feb. 8 - 18, 2024, and Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods playing April 11 - 21, 2024.

About the Department of Performing Arts

The St. Edward's University Department of Performing Arts provides emerging artists a well-rounded foundation to become global leaders in the industry. In collaboration with the Mary Moody Northen Theatre, we provide rigorous training, mentorship, and practical experience in all facets of performing arts to create a more ethical and inclusive art form. About St. Edward's University St. Edward's University is a private, liberal arts college in the Catholic, Holy Cross tradition with approximately 3,600 students. Located in Austin, Texas, it is one of the top universities in Texas and offers more than 55 undergraduate and 8 graduate programs, including MBA programs and a master's degree in counseling. With a network of partner universities around the world, St. Edward's is a diverse community with educational opportunities designed to inspire students to cultivate a global perspective. St. Edward's has been recognized for 20 consecutive years as one of “America's Best Colleges” by U.S. News & World Report. In the 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings, St. Edward's remains in the list of top 10 Best Regional Universities in the West for the 4th consecutive year. For more information on St. Edward's, visit stedwards.edu/about.