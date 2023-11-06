THE WOLVES to Play Mary Moody Northen Theatre Beginning This Week

The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe will play the Mary Moody Northen Theatre at St. Edward's University, Nov. 9 - 19, 2023.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

THE WOLVES to Play Mary Moody Northen Theatre Beginning This Week

THE WOLVES to Play Mary Moody Northen Theatre Beginning This Week

The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe will play the Mary Moody Northen Theatre at St. Edward's University, Nov. 9 - 19, 2023. Directed by Anna Skidis Vargas, The Wolves is a contemporary slice of life play that follows a high school girls' indoor soccer team. As the team prepares for a succession of games, these fearless young athletes navigate the challenges of life, sports, friendship, and loss.
 
The cast features guest artist Amy Downing. Ms. Downing returns to MMNT having previously appeared in Spring Awakening, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, and Under Construction.  Her recent Austin credits include Roe and Sunday in the Park with George at Zach Theatre.

The complete company includes St. Edward's students Lillian Harlow, Andrea Rose Gonzales, Vivienne Verges, Gabrielle Caumon, Arlyssa Ledezma, Reagan Jones, Anna Southern, Genesis Heiser and Becca Jimenez

The creative team includes Susan Branch Towne (Costume Design), Erin Earle Fleming (Lighting Design), K. Eliot Haynes (Sound Design), Rebecca Anne Woolls (Scenic Design), Leilah Stewart (Properties Design), and Kelsey Moringy (Production Stage Manager).  

Tickets

Adult single tickets are $28, educator/seniors are $22, and student tickets are $15.  Tickets are available by calling the MMNT Box Office at 512-448-8484 or at the link below.

Show Dates and Times 

November 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18 at 7:30 pm. and November 12 and 19 at 2:00 pm.  

Venue

All performances will be held at the Mary Moody Northen Theatre on the St. Edward's University campus, 3001 S. Congress Ave, Austin, TX. Parking is free.
 

About Mary Moody Northen Theatre 

Mary Moody Northen Theatre operates as a professional theater and stands at the center of the St. Edward's University Department of Performing Arts theater training program. MMNT productions allow students to discover their voices as performers, producers, and storytellers while working alongside professional actors, directors and designers. MMNT is the only undergraduate program in the United States that offers a full season of performances in agreement with the Actors' Equity Association (AEA), the union of professional actors and stage managers. For 51 seasons MMNT has presented outstanding productions that have enriched and engaged the Austin community and beyond.   The 2023-2024 season will continue with Peter and the Starcatcher playing Feb. 8 - 18, 2024, and Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods playing April 11 - 21, 2024.

About the Department of Performing Arts 

The St. Edward's University Department of Performing Arts provides emerging artists a well-rounded foundation to become global leaders in the industry. In collaboration with the Mary Moody Northen Theatre, we provide rigorous training, mentorship, and practical experience in all facets of performing arts to create a more ethical and inclusive art form.  About St. Edward's University St. Edward's University is a private, liberal arts college in the Catholic, Holy Cross tradition with approximately 3,600 students. Located in Austin, Texas, it is one of the top universities in Texas and offers more than 55 undergraduate and 8 graduate programs, including MBA programs and a master's degree in counseling. With a network of partner universities around the world, St. Edward's is a diverse community with educational opportunities designed to inspire students to cultivate a global perspective. St. Edward's has been recognized for 20 consecutive years as one of “America's Best Colleges” by U.S. News & World Report. In the 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings, St. Edward's remains in the list of top 10 Best Regional Universities in the West for the 4th consecutive year. For more information on St. Edward's, visit stedwards.edu/about.




RELATED STORIES - Austin

1
The Filigree Theatre Unveils the Cast For PHOTOGRAPH 51 Photo
The Filigree Theatre Unveils the Cast For PHOTOGRAPH 51

The Filigree Theatre has revealed the full cast list for 'Photograph 51' happening Jan. 25-28 & Feb. 1-4. Get all the details here!

2
Photos: First Look at Penfold Theatre Companys ART at Ground Floor Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at Penfold Theatre Company's ART at Ground Floor Theatre

Penfold Theatre Company (Penfold) has released production photos for ‘Art’ by Yamina Reza running November 2–18, 2023 at the Ground Floor Theatre. Check out the photos here!

3
MOMENTS: A GIVING THANKS MUSICAL to Play Genesis Creative Collective This Month Photo
MOMENTS: A GIVING THANKS MUSICAL to Play Genesis Creative Collective This Month

City Theatre Austin will present a special one-weekend musical performance event “giving thanks” to the legendary composers, singers, and artists that have touched our lives. Get all the details here!

4
THE BOOK OF MORMON to Launch Lottery Ticket Policy for Bass Concert Hall Engagement Photo
THE BOOK OF MORMON to Launch Lottery Ticket Policy for Bass Concert Hall Engagement

THE BOOK OF MORMON announces lottery ticket policy for performances at Texas Performing Arts' Bass Concert Hall from Nov. 14-19, 2023. Tickets start at $40.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND Video
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
View all Videos

Austin SHOWS
Hungry Teenage Track Stars in Austin Hungry Teenage Track Stars
Broad Theatre Company at Hyde Park Theatre (11/12-11/12)
Born With Teeth in Austin Born With Teeth
Austin Playhouse (4/05-4/28)
A Christmas Memory in Austin A Christmas Memory
The Alchemy Theatre (12/01-12/16)
Malum Malus Burlesque: Beltane in Austin Malum Malus Burlesque: Beltane
The VORTEX (5/09-5/11)
Sunny Days in Austin Sunny Days
The VORTEX (8/22-9/14)
Beetlejuice in Austin Beetlejuice
Bass Concert Hall (2/06-2/11)
The Book of Mormon in Austin The Book of Mormon
Bass Concert Hall (11/14-11/19)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in Austin My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Bass Concert Hall (12/05-12/10)
Deathtrap by Ira Levin in Austin Deathtrap by Ira Levin
Trinity Street Playhouse (10/27-11/12)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Austin Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center (4/09-4/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You