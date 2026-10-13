THE CURIOUS SAVAGE to Open at City Theatre Austin

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City Theatre Austin will continue the 2026 fall theatre season with John Patrick's celebrated comedy The Curious Savage. Directed by Payton Trahan with show dates November 6 – 22 at Genesis Creative Collective.

“People say I love you all the time — when they say, 'Take an umbrella, it's raining,' or 'Hurry back,' or even 'Watch out,” you'll break your neck!' There are hundreds of ways of saying it. You just have to listen for it, my dear.”– Ethel Savage

When Ethel Savage's late husband leaves her a small fortune, she creates a fund to support dreamers with whimsical ambitions. But her three greedy stepchildren commit her to a mental institution, hoping to bring her to her senses. At the sanitarium, a warm and welcoming place called The Cloisters, Ethel befriends the other “guests,” a colorful group of kind, generous, and delusional souls, while her stepchildren search for her fortune. With warmth, humor, and dignity, John Patrick's masterful comedy celebrates those often overlooked and reminds us of the power of kindness, affection, and empathy in a world where too often it is overlooked.

The Playwright and Cast. Renowned American playwright John Patrick is celebrated for his prolific contributions to theatre, film, and radio. Throughout his career, he wrote fifty plays, thirty screenplays, and over a thousand radio plays, and is praised for his warm-hearted comedies with sharp wit, well-drawn characters, skillful storytelling, and a compassionate perspective on humanity. His notable plays include The Hasty Heart, The Willow and I, The Curious Savage, and his most successful work, The Teahouse of the August Moon, which received the Pulitzer Prize and the Tony Award for Best Play. The production is under the direction of guest director Payton Trahan (City Theatre's Tartuffe, Picnic, and Dancing at Lughnasa). The production features the cast of Kristen Fern Johnson, Darren Scharf, Shanaya Dixon, Graham Childers, Marc Carlson, Emily-Ann Patterson, Leland Miles, Sara Barber, Chris Cook, Savannah Martinez, and Regina Grimes.

Beginning its 21st Season, City Theatre is an Austin-based, not-for-profit arts organization and is sponsored in part by the Austin Creative Alliance and the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin. Founded in 2006, the company has been recognized by the Austin Critics Table Awards, the B. Iden Payne Awards, the Central Texas Excellence in Theatre Awards, BroadwayWorld Austin, Central Texas Live Theatre, and has twice been voted “Best Theatre Company” by Austin American-Statesman's Austin 360. CTC is dedicated to providing a quality, reputable, and diverse public theatre and Stage Entertainment experience that is accessible to all artists and the entire Austin community. Put a little theatre in your life!

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE by John Patrick

November 6 - 22. Thursday – Saturday 8:00 pm. Sunday 3:00 pm.

Genesis Creative Collective. 1507 Wilshire Blvd. Austin, TX 78722

General Seating $20-25. Center Reserved $30-35. Group, senior, and student discounts.

TIX: citytheatreaustin.org Info: 512-470-1100 or info@citytheatreaustin.org

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 03 Hrs 40 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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