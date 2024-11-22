THE AUSTIN PUPPET INCIDENT 15th Anniversary to Take Place in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Glass Half Full Theatre in collaboration with Trouble Puppet Theater Company will present The Austin Puppet Incident in a 15th Anniversary celebration with Heather Henson’s Handmade Puppet Dreams, a film series featuring short films from national puppet artists on December 7 at The Doughtery Arts Center.

Celebrating 15 years of presenting short works of puppetry for adults, this years event will include puppet films, a live auction of puppets crafted by the artists of Trouble Puppet and Glass Half Full Theatre, and surprise guest artists and revelry.

The Austin Puppet Incident features short pieces using a variety of puppetry techniques including shadow, hand and rod, tabletop, object and physical theater. This year’s Incident is a showcase of PUPPET FILMS including naughty, heartbreaking, harrowing, hilarious and always original stories through the medium of animated objects, from the catalog of Handmade Puppet Dreams from Heather Henson’s Green Feather Foundation. Films include stories ranging from generational family stories to political assassinations to fantastical adventures, all for adult audiences.

Comments