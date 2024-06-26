Sterling Stage Austin to Present NATIVE GARDENS by Karen Zacarías

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sterling Stage Austin & Skydome Stage Company will present "Native Gardens," a sharp and poignant comedy by celebrated playwright Karen Zacarías. The play will open on August 8th, 2024, at Sterling Stage Austin, running through August 25, 2024.

"Native Gardens" tells the story of Pablo and Tania, a young Latinx couple who move into a well-established neighborhood in Washington, D.C., next to Frank and Virginia, a couple with deep roots and traditional views. When a dispute over a property line escalates, the play deftly explores themes of cultural differences, privilege, and what it means to be a good neighbor.

As Austin continues to experience rapid growth, "Native Gardens" resonates deeply with the city's evolving dynamics. The influx of new residents from diverse backgrounds has transformed Austin into a vibrant melting pot. With this transformation comes the challenge of coexisting harmoniously and understanding different perspectives in shared spaces.

Director Gab Peña remarked, "In a city like Austin, where we see a beautiful mix of cultures and communities coming together, 'Native Gardens' is particularly relevant. It speaks to the heart of what it means to create a home in a changing environment and emphasizes the importance of communication and empathy among neighbors."

The play's relevance to Austin's current landscape cannot be overstated. As the city grows, it faces the challenge of balancing development with the preservation of its unique cultural heritage. "Native Gardens" highlights how personal and cultural identities intersect with the idea of home and community.

The cast features local talents, including:

Cassandra DeFreitas as Tania

Victor Santos as Pablo

Laura Huffman-Powell as Virginia

Rick Felkins as Frank

Each performance will be followed by a cocktail happy hour with drink specials & music, offering audiences the opportunity to enjoy & engage in meaningful conversations about the themes presented in the play.

Tickets for "Native Gardens" are now on sale and can be purchased through http://sterlingstageaustin.com or at the box office.

