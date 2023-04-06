Seismic Dance Event Reveals Lineup Additions For Seismic Spring Lite Edition

Following the announcement of their full lineup, Seismic Dance Event have announced talent additions and day by day lineup schedules for their debut Seismic Spring lite edition. The event has also released a stream of Fatboy Slim's Seismic debut last Fall on YouTube.

This spring, jungle-pop and acoustic house duo, SOFI TUKKER, will be joining the Seismic Spring bill where they will be performing an exclusive hybrid set featuring performers and live vocals, offering something truly immersive for their Austin fanbase. German techno pioneer, Chris Liebing, has also been revealed, bringing storied history as one of the scene's foremost flag bearers to the event.

Fans can also relive the magic of Fatboy Slim's Seismic debut this past Fall via a full-length stream of the widely requested set on the event's YouTube page. The stream is the first to be released from Seismic with more 2022 edition sets to be released soon.

The two-day Seismic Lite Edition, taking place this May 19-20 at The Concourse Project in Austin, Texas, will employ a one stage outdoor format where fans can celebrate the return of warmer weather in an intimate environment. The one stage experience of Seismic Spring furthers the brand's commitment to fostering a tight knit community of underground and electronic music lovers.

Produced by Austin dance music powerhouse RealMusic Events, Seismic prides itself on showcasing the city as one of electronic music's hidden gems. Coming off of a successful fifth edition this past November, the event will return to its perennial home of The Concourse Project for an expanded two festival offering in 2023.

The RealMusic Events team has spent the last 14 years fostering the Austin scene as an unexpected home for the electronic sounds of tomorrow. It is this commitment to writing the next chapter of the city's diverse musical history that stands at the heart of the Seismic ethos.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased on the Seismic website here. This includes 2 Day GA and 2 Day VIP options with payment plans available, along with single day tickets now available. Seismic Spring is an 18+ festival.

Seismic Spring: Lite Edition

Friday, May 19

John Summit

SOFI TUKKER (Hybrid DJ Set)

Coco & Breezy

DJ Hanzel

Hot Since 82

Oden & Fatzo (Live)

Saturday, May 20

TESTPILOT

Chris Avantgarde

Chris Liebing

Cristoph

Josh Wink

Nicole Moudaber

Speaker Honey