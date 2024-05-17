Deaf AustIn Theatre Presents CHRONICLES OF A BLACK DEAF BLIND GIRL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Deaf Austin Theatre (DAT) continues its vigorous 5th season with Chronicles of a Black Deaf Blind Girl, written and performed by Ashlea Hayes and choreography by Joey Antonio. Artistic Director Brian Cheslik (Cinderella, The Laramie Project, and Next to Normal) directs this sensational show about one woman's journey into the dating world as a woman who is black, Deaf and Blind..

The cast features Ashlea Hayes (VOCA's A Not So Quiet Nocturne, DAT's The Laramie Project, The Oracle, Deaf West's Oedipus) and Joey Antonio (Deaf Broadway's RENT, Dance Camp, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Deaf West's Spring Awakening). This production marks the third collaboration between Ashlea Hayes and DAT (The Laramie Project and Tiny Beautiful Things).

Chronicles of a Black Deaf Blind Girl runs May 30 – June 2.

COABDBG follows the story of a 30-something-year-old woman whose life has just begun, as she navigates through the newfound state of dating and its struggles, and the social prejudice. Hayes creates a world that has gone cynical, hilariously peeling off layers of hypocrisy and societal pressure. Note: this play has depictions of sexual assault; audience of 18 years old and older is recommended.

This astonishing one-woman play will be accessible with American Sign Language, Spoken English, and English supertitles.

Dates: Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 7 PM

Friday, May 31, 2024 at 7 PM

Saturday, June 1 at 2 PM (also livestreamed)

Saturday, June 1 at 7PM

Sunday, June 2 at 2 PM

Sunday, June 2 at 7 PM

Location:

Sterling Stage Austin

6134 E Hwy 290

Austin, Texas 78752

Ticket Information:

In Person Tickets: https://sterlingstageaustin.com/events/

Live Stream Tickets: https://www.stellartickets.com/o/deaf-austin-theatre/events/chronicles-of-a-black-deaf-blind-girl

Accessibility: Performed in American Sign Language, Spoken English, and English Supertitles

Deaf Austin Theatre is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, whose purpose is to enrich, inspire, educate, create and entertain the Austin community by producing live theatre experiences in American Sign Language (ASL), theatre workshops and acting camps.

Comments