HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES Comes to City Theatre Austin in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



City Theatre Austin will open its 2024 summer season with the brilliantly crafted comedy How the Other Half Loves. Guest director J. Kevin Smith leads the production with show dates June 7 – 23 at Genesis Creative Collective.

Nobody writes contemporary farces better than the British, and no British comic playwright concocts livelier free-for-alls than Sir Alan Ayckbourn. Inventive and hilarious, this type of humor cemented Ayckbourn’s reputation as a master of the “situation comedy” genre. How the Other Half Loves is his dazzling stage hit about three married couples trying to cover-up their sordid love affairs. With skillful storytelling and staging with a twist, it results in a hilarious and action-packed comedy of errors as all get tangled up in lies, misunderstandings, and cover-ups culminating in a dinner party where laughter is the main course. Come find out how the other half lives…and loves.

A direct descendant of the works of Oscar Wilde and Noël Coward, How the Other Half Loves was written over fifty years ago and is still bringing laughs to audiences. Born in 1939, Alan Ayckbourn is one of the most prolific and widely performed of living English-language playwrights. He has written over ninety full length plays and his numerous honors include Olivier and Molière Awards, and the Tony Award for lifetime achievement. His major successes include Absurd Person Singular, Bedroom Farce, A Chorus of Disapproval, Woman in Mind, and A Small Family Business, and his work has been translated into over thirty-five languages and performed on stage and television throughout the world. Ten of his plays have been staged on Broadway, with the revival of his play The Norman Conquests winning the Tony Award in 2009 for Best Revival.

The production is under the direction of guest director J. Kevin Smith who brought you City Theatre’s highly successful Noises Off. The all-star cast of CTC actors include Tracy Hurd, Aimee Knight, Scot Friedman, Xander Austin, Alex Contreras, and Divya Gorunganthu. Celebrating its 18th Season, City Theatre is an Austin-based, not-for-profit arts organization and is sponsored in part by the Austin Creative Alliance and the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin. Founded in 2006, the company has been recognized by the Austin Critics Table Awards, the B. Iden Payne Awards, the Central Texas Excellence in Theatre Awards, BroadwayWorld Austin, Central Texas Live Theatre, and has twice been voted “Best Theatre Company” by Austin American-Statesman’s Austin 360. CTC is dedicated to providing a quality, reputable, and diverse public theatre and Stage Entertainment experience that is accessible to all artists and the entire Austin community. CTC continues to offer its student and group discount ticket program for any show. Put a little theatre in your life!

Comments