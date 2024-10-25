SHE WAS HERE World Premiere to be Presented at Austin Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Austin Playhouse has revealed the cast for the world premiere of She Was Here by Raul Garza and directed by Jerry Ruiz playing January 17 – February 9, 2025. Tickets on sale today, October 25.

She Was Here springs from the little-known stories of Latinas who shaped central Austin's culture and communities. The play was commissioned by Performance Platform Austin and developed under the artistic guidance of Katie Bender. Shared in a dynamic context of shifting landscapes, livelihoods, and cultural identities, it is a funny, reflective and heartwarming look at the people and places that hold us.

“During the isolation of the pandemic, we found ourselves thinking a lot about community. Raul and I landed on the idea of interviewing people from Austin's Latino community about their cultural and familial experiences,” said director Ruiz. “Along with actors Giselle de la Rosa, Chamila Muñoz and Katie Bender, who served as dramaturg, we compiled Zoom interviews and then workshopped pages Raul wrote in response to our research. The result was Raul's beautiful play about the pressures of both parenting and growing up, and the lasting value of community.”

Conceived, drafted, workshopped, and edited during COVID's lockdown era, She Was Here is of the moment, without being solely about the pandemic. Ultimately, the piece strives to spark Austin's sense of shared space and mutual respect despite our differences. She Was Here was performed as a workshop reading October 13, 2021 at Hyde Park Theater in Austin, directed by Jerry Ruiz and starring Giselle De La Rosa and Chamila Muñoz.

Casting for She Was Here includes Tonie Knight as Donna/Elsa; Alyssa Hurtado as Annie/Young Donna/Young Nicole; Vivian Noble as Gabi; and Yesenia García Herrington as Amanda/Nicole.

Directed by Jerry Ruiz. The Production Team also includes lighting design by Mark Novick, scenic and properties design by Teresa Guerrero C., and sound design by Robert S. Fisher. Full Production Team will be announced at a later date.

Performances will take place at Austin Playhouse, located in the heart of West Campus at 405 West 22nd St. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located one block away at the UT Co-Op Parking Garage at 2214 San Antonio St.

SHE WAS HERE | January 17 – February 9, 2025

She Was Here

by Raul Garza

directed by Jerry Ruiz

January 17–February 9, 2025

Thurs – Sat at 8:00 p.m. | Sun, January 19, February 2 & 9 at 2:00 p.m. | Sun, January 26 at 5:00 p.m.

Austin Playhouse (West Campus location) | 405 West 22nd St. | Austin TX 78705

