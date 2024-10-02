Review: NOW & THEN at The Wimberley Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This month, The Wimberley Players are presenting Sean Grennan’s romantic comedy, NOW & THEN. This charming play delves into the themes of love, ambition, and the passage of time through the lens of Jamie and Abby, a couple facing a crucial moment in their relationship. Their journey takes an intriguing turn when they encounter a mysterious gentleman and lady, who offer them glimpses into the potential outcomes of their choices.

Director Milton Zoth highlights the play's deeper questions, pondering what it would mean to choose one way to love over another and how such choices could ripple through their lives and the lives of those around them. With its blend of heartfelt dialogue, witty exchanges, and insightful flashbacks, Grennan explores the nuances of enduring love, as well as the challenges posed by the decisions we make.

The four-person cast shines in their roles, with Camden Rivers portraying Jamie with authenticity and youthful energy, quickly winning the audience’s affection with his big dreams and deep love for Abby. Trinity Adams brings grace and humor as Abby, offering a wise and poignant balance to Jamie’s character. Danny Mosier (Man) and Melinda Ellisor (Woman) also deliver standout performances, infusing their roles with credibility and a sense of shared history shaped by both joy and sorrow.

Several production elements in NOW & THEN are particularly noteworthy. The set, designed by Todd Allen Martin, features a beautifully crafted replica of a 1980s city bar, complete with a slightly broken jukebox, darts, an old piano, and a vintage video game console. These meticulous details create a warm and familiar atmosphere, enhancing the audience's connection to the story.

Kudos go to the dedicated team behind the set construction, including Guy Ben-Moshe, Carter Holland, Nancy Martin, Robert Martin, Scott McBride, Arnold Jansen, and Wade Smith—your efforts have truly paid off!

Additionally, the sound design by Dylan Byrnes and Casey Prowell effectively captures the era while complementing the play's action. The music not only evokes nostalgia but also deepens the emotional resonance of key moments, enriching the overall experience. Together, these production elements contribute significantly to the engaging and immersive world of NOW & THEN.

I highly recommend this production for audiences of all ages. NOW & THEN is both touching and thought-provoking, offering valuable insights into experiences that many of us can relate to. It skillfully probes the possibilities of change and reflects on the choices that shape our lives. Whether you're drawn in by the humor, the heartfelt moments, or the exploration of love and ambition, this play provides a rich and resonant experience that will leave you reflecting long after the curtain falls.

NOW & THEN

Written by Sean Grennan

Theater Company: The Wimberley Players

Venue: Wimberley Playhouse, 450 Old Kyle Road, Wimberley, Tx 78676

September 13 - October 6, Fridays & Saturdays 7:30 p.m.; Sundays 2:30 p.m.

Running Time: 1 hour, 30 minutes with one 15-minute intermission

Tickets: $20-25 https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=191807

SPONSORED BY TEXAS THEATRE AND DANCE