Review: MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET at The Wimberley Players

I nteh heart of the Hill Country, The Wimberley Players deliver a delightful and sincere rendition of Miracle on 34th Street and bring the magic of Christmas to life on stage. Valentine Davies’ stage adaptation of his 1947 Academy Award-winning film has long been a holiday staple, blending whimsy and social commentary with themes that resonate across generations. Originally striking a chord in post-war America, this story of hope and belief remains a poignant reminder of the enduring power of community and faith in one another.

Set in 1940s New York City, the story follows Kris Kringle, a kind yet enigmatic man who claims to be the real Santa Claus. After stepping in as Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Santa, Kris captivates those around him with his warmth and genuine belief in the magic of Christmas. Yet skepticism abounds, and Kris is soon institutionalized, leading to a dramatic courtroom battle to determine both his sanity and the very existence of Santa Claus.

Parallel to Kris's journey, the play explores the lives of Doris Walker, a pragmatic single mother, and her precocious daughter, Susan. Both grapple with skepticism about miracles and magic but find their perspectives transformed through their interactions with Kris. The narrative’s charm lies in its seamless interweaving of personal transformation with broader themes of belief and generosity.

At its heart, Miracle on 34th Street champions the triumph of faith—not just in the extraordinary but in the goodness of others. The play delves into the tension between commercialism and the authentic spirit of the holidays, a theme as relevant today as it was in the 1940s. It also highlights the power of collective belief, as New Yorkers rally to defend Kris, showing the transformative strength of community. While some lines in the play feel a touch dated, the overarching message about the magic of Christmas and the importance of human connection remains timeless and heartwarming.

Despite a few forgotten lines and the occasional mishap typical of a Sunday matinee on opening weekend, the cast of characters is as enchanting as the story itself, with some standout performances that inspire a belief in the impossible. Dirk Bauer delivers a heartwarming portrayal of Kris Kringle, capturing the gentle warmth and quiet conviction that make the character so endearing. Mike Truesdale shines as Fred Gayley, bringing charisma and sincerity to the role, and anchoring the story’s more fantastical elements with his earnest belief in Kris. Greta Alexander is delightful as Susan Walker, striking a balance of charm and intelligence without veering into precociousness.

The youth ensemble adds an extra layer of warmth to the production, particularly Santa’s helpers—Olivia Moreland, Gibson Rigby-Cockle, and Cash Cooley—who not only bring energy and charm to their roles but also assist behind the scenes, seamlessly transitioning set pieces with precision and flair. Their contributions highlight the collaborative magic of this production.

Under Karin Cunningham’s thoughtful direction, the production evokes the bustling energy of mid-century Manhattan. Todd Martin’s cleverly designed sets transition seamlessly between scenes, aided by period-appropriate costumes by Kristin Knipp. The courtroom scenes stand out as particularly compelling, blending humor with moments of emotional gravitas. Todd Martin’s lighting design and the carolers’ contributions, under the musical direction of Robby Vance, create a festive atmosphere that enhances the magic of the story.

The Wimberley Players’ Miracle on 34th Street is a heartfelt celebration of holiday spirit, brought to life with warmth, sincerity, and charm. Whether you're a steadfast believer in Santa Claus or simply in the transformative power of theatre, this production will leave your heart a little lighter and your faith in humanity a little stronger. It’s a perfect outing for families and children of all ages, offering a timeless reminder that the magic of Christmas is only as real as we dare to believe.

Miracle on 34th Street

Adapted by Mountain Community Theater

Novel by Valentine Davies

Directed by Karin Cunningham

Now playing through December 8th, 2024

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 2:30 PM

The Wimberley Players

50 Old Kyle Road

Wimberley, Tx 78676

Comments