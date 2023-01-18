Review: Jarrott Productions - THE SOUND INSIDE - A Stunning Narrative

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jan. 18, 2023  
Jarrott Productions begins 2023 with another hit, the suspenseful narrative THE SOUND INSIDE by Adam Rapp. This beautiful, sometimes jarring, play follows the company's former work featuring amazing talent and outstanding production values.

THE SOUND INSIDE is about a college Creative Writing professor, Bella Baird (the marvelous Rebecca Robinson), who has an increasingly complicated relationship with her student, Christopher Dunn (excellently played by Tucker Shepherd). They meet in class and then her office because the young man is rebellious and intrusive, shattering Bella's opinions on her pupil's intelligence. The professor is drawn to Christopher and his blossoming talent as a writer when he reveals that he is writing his first novel. As I said, their relationship is complicated and yet the two grow close. I won't spoil the surprises included in the script, but to say events are life altering for both. Rapp's solidly narrative dialogue is smart, funny and on occasion, cuts to the bone, although a clear theatrical conclusion is elusive, the play is one that will linger in the mind long after you've left the venue. This is haunting with a plot that sneaks up on the viewer and gives a final, unexpected twist. It is one of a handful of incredibly crafted newer works that have made it to the Austin stage.

David Jarrott's masterful direction is elegant and crisp, keeping the sometimes casual dialogue moving at a comfortable pace. His staging is, as always, beautiful and evocative. Huge birch trees dominate the gorgeously simple set designed by Zane Barnes. Alison Lewis's lighting design creates an almost noir effect where the shadows become as important as the light. The only minor issue I experienced was that the volume of some of the dialogue that took place far upstage was difficult to hear in the Ground Floor's large space. As the show continues its run, I'm certain this tiny imperfection will be remedied.

It is truly a treat to watch Rebecca Robinson on stage. She embodies her characters so completely and invites us to share her emotional journey like few others. Her take on Bella is understated and reserved with an underlying humanity that is completely engrossing. We watch Robinson's every moment with rapt attention. Tucker Shepherd gives Christopher Dunnthe perfect amount of charm and just the right touch of confident swagger. Not many can match Rebecca Robinson in performance, but Shepherd does very well indeed. He creates a balance on stage even though less that a quarter of the dialogue is his.

As a final note I'd like to suggest that prospective audience members read the "Content Advisory" on the show's website. I missed the warning and the content caught me off-guard.

THE SOUND INSIDE

by Adam Rapp

Jarrott Productions at Ground Floor Theatre

Directed by David Jarrott

January 13 - 28

Running Time: 90 minutes with no intermission

Tickets: $35 - $15




