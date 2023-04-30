Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: CINDERELLA at Georgetown Palace Shines

Georgetown Palace CINDERELLA - Shining Perfection

Apr. 30, 2023  
Review: CINDERELLA at Georgetown Palace Shines

What can possibly be more lovely than a wildflower filled spring in Central Texas? Rodgers and Hammerstein's recently revamped CINDERELLA with a new book by Douglas Carter Beane, currently playing at the Georgetown Palace Theatre, that's what.

There are few things that make me happier than entering a theatre packed with smiling, joyful audience members of all ages. CINDERELLA elicited laughter, joy and a heartfelt standing ovation the evening I attended. The Georgetown Palace has pulled out all the stops and their efforts have paid off in the smiles left in our hearts long after we leave the Springer Stage. What a true pleasure it was to experience and to remember.

There are more versions of CINDERELLA out there than you can shake a magic wand at, but this 2022 update is fresh, lively and full of entertainment for the whole family. There is truly something for everyone. Director Scott Shipman and the Palace team bring all the elements together for one of the best shows I've ever attended there. The cast is fantastic, my personal favorites include Coty Ross as Marie (the fairy godmother), Robyn Conner as Madam (the wicked stepmother), Katya Welch as Gabrielle and Danielle Kaigler as Charlotte (the evil stepsisters). With a cast this talented, it's difficult to stand out when everyone is incredible. It's clear that everyone onstage is enjoying the show as much as the audience is.

Scott Shipman is clearly the most talented director of musical theatre of his generation. He possesses the innate ability to know exactly what captures the heart and delivers in every moment of the most classic of fairytales. The set designed by Mel Edwards is clever and charming, it uses the Springer Stage to its best advantage while remaining charming with a campy flair. Faith Castaneda's costume design is color matching perfection and functional in equal parts, often drawing spontaneous applause from the audience when incredible surprises are revealed. Castaneda's lighting design is brilliant, she uses color impeccably and adds every high tech lighting unit to maximum effect. Leslie Heathcox's choreography is blissfully gorgeous. Every motion is perfectly timed and brilliantly executed. I enjoyed their efforts more than I can express here.

I see great things in the Palace's future if their shows continue the standard set by CINDERELLA. Well done all!

CINDERELLA

By Rodgers and Hammerstein

With new book by Douglas Carter Beane

Directed by Scott Shipman

The Georgetown Palace Theatre, Georgetown, TX

MARCH 31 - April 30

Click Here




Review: MOTHER OF THE MAID at Jarrott Productions Photo
Review: MOTHER OF THE MAID at Jarrott Productions
Jarrott Production's MOTHER OF THE MAID by Jane Anderson is currently playing at Ground Floor Theatre. Sadly this oddly clunky script is more puzzling than entertaining despite a valiant effort by the director, cast and crew.
Texas Performing Arts Reveals 2023/24 Season Featuring Yo-Yo Ma, Alvin Ailey American Danc Photo
Texas Performing Arts Reveals 2023/24 Season Featuring Yo-Yo Ma, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and More
Texas Performing Arts announces its all-new 2023/24 performing arts season showcasing extraordinary international theatre, dance, and music that audiences won't find anywhere else.
Cast Revealed For SANCTUARY CITY at Ground Floor Theatre  Photo
Cast Revealed For SANCTUARY CITY at Ground Floor Theatre 
Ground Floor Theatre (GFT) announces casting for Sanctuary City by Martyna Majok and directed by Andrea Nuñez running May 19 – June 3, 2023 at Ground Floor Theatre.
Oblivion Access Festival Announces Arts & After-Hours Programming Photo
Oblivion Access Festival Announces Arts & After-Hours Programming
Austin's fully independent Oblivion Access Festival will reveal their arts programming that will run concurrently with the forthcoming music festival.  Multi-venue passes and single-show tickets are on-sale now here.

From This Author - Lynn Beaver

Austin native Lynn Beaver has been active in local theatre for the past 25 years. She saw her first play in 1974 and fell completely in love with the performing arts. Lynn has been a director,... (read more about this author)


Review: CINDERELLA at Georgetown Palace ShinesReview: CINDERELLA at Georgetown Palace Shines
April 30, 2023

There are few things that make me happier than entering a theatre packed with smiling, joyful audience members of all ages. CINDERELLA elicited laughter, joy and a heartfelt standing ovation the evening I attended.
Review: MOTHER OF THE MAID at Jarrott ProductionsReview: MOTHER OF THE MAID at Jarrott Productions
April 27, 2023

Jarrott Production's MOTHER OF THE MAID by Jane Anderson is currently playing at Ground Floor Theatre. Sadly this oddly clunky script is more puzzling than entertaining despite a valiant effort by the director, cast and crew.
Review: REVIEW: SELF PORTRAITS - Bottle Alley Theatre Wows With Wonderful WorkReview: REVIEW: SELF PORTRAITS - Bottle Alley Theatre Wows With Wonderful Work
April 13, 2023

Bottle Alley Theatre prides itself on being a DIY theatre company, and they do it incredibly well. For their current production, SELF PORTRAITS, the company has a couple of tables laden with props, a couple of folding chairs, two tall stools, a canvas backdrop, and a small space for the actors to work.
Review: SILENT SKY - The Stars Shine At The Palace Playhouse In GeorgetownReview: SILENT SKY - The Stars Shine At The Palace Playhouse In Georgetown
March 16, 2023

I can’t think of a better way to celebrate Women’s History Month than to see SILENT SKY, a sublimely beautiful play currently running at The Georgetown Palace Playhouse.
Review: Austin Opera - SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber Of Fleet StreetReview: Austin Opera - SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street
January 29, 2023

Austin Opera presents one of the most iconic musicals in Broadway history, SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street by the late, great Stephen Sondheim. In a departure from their usual fare of Bizet, Puccini or Verdi, this particular production marks the first time Austin Opera has performed a musical.
share