Review: CINDERELLA at Georgetown Palace Shines

What can possibly be more lovely than a wildflower filled spring in Central Texas? Rodgers and Hammerstein's recently revamped CINDERELLA with a new book by Douglas Carter Beane, currently playing at the Georgetown Palace Theatre, that's what.

There are few things that make me happier than entering a theatre packed with smiling, joyful audience members of all ages. CINDERELLA elicited laughter, joy and a heartfelt standing ovation the evening I attended. The Georgetown Palace has pulled out all the stops and their efforts have paid off in the smiles left in our hearts long after we leave the Springer Stage. What a true pleasure it was to experience and to remember.

There are more versions of CINDERELLA out there than you can shake a magic wand at, but this 2022 update is fresh, lively and full of entertainment for the whole family. There is truly something for everyone. Director Scott Shipman and the Palace team bring all the elements together for one of the best shows I've ever attended there. The cast is fantastic, my personal favorites include Coty Ross as Marie (the fairy godmother), Robyn Conner as Madam (the wicked stepmother), Katya Welch as Gabrielle and Danielle Kaigler as Charlotte (the evil stepsisters). With a cast this talented, it's difficult to stand out when everyone is incredible. It's clear that everyone onstage is enjoying the show as much as the audience is.

Scott Shipman is clearly the most talented director of musical theatre of his generation. He possesses the innate ability to know exactly what captures the heart and delivers in every moment of the most classic of fairytales. The set designed by Mel Edwards is clever and charming, it uses the Springer Stage to its best advantage while remaining charming with a campy flair. Faith Castaneda's costume design is color matching perfection and functional in equal parts, often drawing spontaneous applause from the audience when incredible surprises are revealed. Castaneda's lighting design is brilliant, she uses color impeccably and adds every high tech lighting unit to maximum effect. Leslie Heathcox's choreography is blissfully gorgeous. Every motion is perfectly timed and brilliantly executed. I enjoyed their efforts more than I can express here.

I see great things in the Palace's future if their shows continue the standard set by CINDERELLA. Well done all!

CINDERELLA

By Rodgers and Hammerstein

With new book by Douglas Carter Beane

Directed by Scott Shipman

The Georgetown Palace Theatre, Georgetown, TX

MARCH 31 - April 30

Click Here