Review: Benny's Cabaret's SOMEONE TO WATCH OVER ME at Sterling Stage Austin

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Benny's Cabaret production of Someone to Watch Over Me offers a delightful throwback to Hollywood's golden age in a lively musical filled with romance, comedy, and 1950s charm. With toe-tapping dance sequences reminiscent of Singin' in the Rain and An American in Paris, and the playful mischief of Ziegfeld Follies, the show captures the magic of those beloved classics while adding a fresh, modern twist.

At the core of the story are siblings Jimmy and Harper, seasoned performers navigating the challenges of show business and the chaos in their theatre company. Along the way, they encounter mistaken identities, mobster trickery, jealousy, and rivalry—all leading to a classic masquerade ball where Jimmy, predictably but endearingly, falls for the woman he least expected. Though a familiar trope, here, it feels vibrant and heartfelt.

Noah Wood as Jimmy and Keyshaan Castle as Martin

Someone to Watch Over Me

PC: Steve Rogers Photography

Noah Wood’s performance as Jimmy is spellbinding. His charm, effortless footwork, and classic sophistication evoke the essence of Gene Kelly, as if Kelly himself stepped onto the stage to remind us of what a true song-and-dance man can achieve. Wood also took on the role of choreographer, delivering a memorable “fight” dance sequence in “Rhapsody in Blue” (George Gershwin) that recalls classic musical numbers like West Side Story’s “The Rumble,” showcasing the masters of the craft who have influenced Wood's artistic development.

Noah Wood as Jimmy, Lucky Canty as Sally, and Kyra Jackson as Harper

Someone to Watch Over Me

PC: Steve Rogers Photography

Lucky Cantu’s portrayal of Sally radiates joy, and while her vocals may not reach legendary heights, her genuine performance more than makes up for it. Evan Rabalais delivers an excellent performance as the slick, slippery Tripp, providing just the right comedic relief.

Rounding out the cast are Kyra Jackson as the sassy and assertive Harper, Keyshaan Castle as the jealous ex-company member, Beau Paul as Gil, the pragmatic company manager, and Taylor Marshall as the hopeful fan-turned-company-manager and Jimmy’s love interest, Miss Piper. The chemistry between Marshall and Wood in the musical number, "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones/Gus Khan), was both palpable and adorable, bringing the tale to a sweet conclusion.

Taylor Marshall as Miss Piper

Someone to Watch Over Me

PC: Steve Rogers Photography

While the story may not be profound or life-changing, it’s executed with heart, fully embracing the charm and simplicity of old Hollywood. The score isn’t original, but the expertly curated song choices evoke a warm sense of nostalgia for the golden era.

Director Benajah T. Baskin clearly loves the time period he’s paying homage to, with Someone to Watch Over Me serving as a delightful romp through a bygone world. There’s creativity and courage at play here—a willingness to reimagine something old into something new. The staging and lighting are simple yet cleverly designed, enhancing the overall ambiance. A noir hue permeates the production, transporting us to the days of black-and-white cinematography and offering subtle nods to classic films. For instance, the opening credits are displayed in black and white against a glass window, and during the scene where the characters drive to the masquerade ball, vintage black-and-white footage of Los Angeles serves as the backdrop.

Someone to Watch Over Me stands as a promising start for Benny’s Cabaret Theatre Company, with ample room to grow and refine their craft. It's the kind of show that leaves you with a smile, and sometimes, that's all you need. For fans of classic musicals and old-school glamour, this production hits all the right notes. As someone who appreciates fresh voices and emerging artists, it was a delight to see what Austin has to offer—both talent and heart.

Duration: 1 hr and 30 min with no intermission.

Someone to Watch Over Me

Book and Lyrics by Benajah T. Baskin

Music Arranged and Composed by Tyler Rouse

Musical Numbers Staged by Noah Wood

Now playing through September 28th, 2024

Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30 PM

Benny’s Cabaret at Sterling Stage Austin

6134 East Highway 290

Austin, TX 78723





Comments

SPONSORED BY TEXAS THEATRE AND DANCE