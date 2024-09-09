Review: BAR(D) at Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Step aside traditional theatre —there’s a new Bard in town, and it’s set to a beat. Bar(d), the latest original play written by Stephanie Crugnola and performed by the company of the Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project at Butterfly Bar, offered a wildly inventive twist on Shakespearean drama. Crugnola brought together some of the Bard’s most iconic characters in a modern, music-infused romp that reinvented beloved tales with a fresh, irreverent flair.

Does it sound interesting? Absolutely! Shakespeare’s works can sometimes feel overwhelming or even ostentatious. By blending classic text with popular songs, comedy, and a touch of realism, Crugnola made Shakespeare engaging for today’s audiences. I, for one, welcome any opportunity to experience his words in a relatable context and setting. Under Leah Luna’s direction, this production was highly engaging and entertaining.

7 iconic literary characters walk into a bar.... a karaoke bar!

Hamlet (Lligany Oraduy), Olivia (Mindy Rast-Keenan), Viola (Chelsea Manasseri), Macbeth (Dennis Perez), Lady Macbeth (Lars Maurseth), and the ultimate star-crossed lovers, Romeo (Ryan Moore) and Juliet (Josie Reese), came to life, sharing their stories from unique perspectives and infusing classical text with a modern twist.

Set in a karaoke bar with an on-stage DJ (Katie Shanina), the production welcomed both Shakespeare enthusiasts and newcomers, creating a distinctive and enjoyable evening. The innovative concept invited everyone to experience a fresh interpretation of the Bard’s work, and the venue provided a clever backdrop for this unique presentation.

Despite the challenges of performing in an open bar —where chatter and foot traffic occasionally made it hard to catch every line— the in Bar(d) was a resounding success. The actors delivered their roles with impressive energy and charisma, and their vocal talents were especially notable.

Chelsea Manasseri stood out as a moody Viola, showcasing both her acting and remarkable vocal prowess. Josie Reese’s portrayal of Juliet was youthful and exuberant, capturing the character’s essence with playful verve. Dennis Perez, as the disgruntled Scottish general in drag, brought an entertaining, Kardashian-esque flair to his role.

I didn't know what to expect when I entered the Butterfly Bar on closing night but I was pleasantly surprised. Don't you love it when that happens?

For Shakespeare enthusiasts seeking a fresh and original take on the Bard’s works, the Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project delivers unique experiences that make classic literature accessible without feeling overwhelming. I eagerly anticipate the company’s next unconventional interpretation of Shakespeare’s plays.

Bar(d)

Written by Stephanie Crugnola

Directed by Lean Luna

Presented by Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project

Performances run from August 16-18, 2024

Venue: Butterfly Bar @ The VORTEX, 2307 Manor Road, Austin, Texas

