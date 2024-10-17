Review: A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN NOVEMBER... at UT Department Of Theatre And Dance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kate Benson’s play A Beautiful Day In November On The Banks of the Greatest of Great Lakes is a wild, chaotic celebration of the quintessential American Thanksgiving, told through a lens that’s anything but traditional. The plot centers around a family reunion, filled with the usual tensions, humor, and heartfelt moments. However, what truly sets this play apart is its unconventional format: the narrative unfolds as if it were a sports event, narrated by two ESPN-style commentators, @ (played by Natalie Tan) and # (played by Jake Wilson), who guide the audience through the tumultuous events on stage. They call out the action with the same fervor expected at a high-stakes game, bringing an exhilarating energy to the chaos.

The play is as chaotic as a Thanksgiving dinner gone awry, with characters scurrying around like a kitchen in crisis, rolling on the ground and forming choreographed lines. This frenetic energy mirrors a turkey that’s burned in the process, transforming what should be a warm family gathering into a bizarre spectacle. In this whirlwind, normal family dynamics devolve into a comedic competition, where the messiness of the play reflects the culinary disaster at the heart of the holiday.

The cast features a host of unorthodox characters, with names like "Cheesecake" (Emerson Hartman), "Cherry Pie" (Esmeralda Treviño), the "Republican's Wife" (Mia Hsiung Nguyen), and "Gumbo" (Penny Lou Zimmerman), among many others. These roles embody exaggerated versions of real-life archetypes, offering a comedic lens on family politics and societal norms.

The energy of the student actors is palpable, with their youthful exuberance shining through in every scene. The choreography adds to the play's sense of dynamism, making the stage feel alive. While it’s impossible to mention every member of the large ensemble cast, they all contribute their enthusiasm to the performance. Notably, Carlise Rosa as Snapdragon (the grandmother) delivers a standout performance, dominating the stage with her sarcasm and impeccable comedic timing. Nguyen as the Republican's Wife is equally hilarious, adding layers of absurdity to her role. Zimmerman portrays Gumbo with charming naivete, perfectly capturing the essence of the stereotypical, clueless relative who is the black sheep of the clan.

The three sisters act as the hostesses of this chaotic affair, managing to hold the play together amid the commentary and comedic mayhem. Hartman shines as Cheesecake, the older, overachieving sister, while Treviño and Oyin Ojomo round out the trio with credible chemistry and energy. Their interactions highlight the bonds and tensions of family life, even if the narrative itself doesn’t delve into profound themes.

While the script may not be particularly deep or memorable, the performers bring it to life with enthusiasm and charisma. Was "A Beautiful Day In November On The Banks of the Greatest of Great Lakes" meaningful? Perhaps not. Was it memorable? Definitely not in the traditional sense. But what it lacks in profundity, it makes up for in sheer entertainment value. It’s a wild ride that captures the essence of Thanksgiving—chaos, laughter, and the occasional heartfelt moment. Sometimes, that’s all you need. The play reminds us of the joy found in familial chaos, making it a thoroughly enjoyable experience that will leave you chuckling long after you leave the theater.

Duration: 100 minutes, no intermission.

A Beautiful Day In November On The Banks of the Greatest of Great Lakes

Book by Kate Benson

Directed by Caley Chase

Now playing through October 20th, 2024

October 16-18t at 7:30PM

October 20 at 2:00PM

Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of Texas

Oscar G. Brockett Theatre

300 East 23rd Street

Austin, 78712

