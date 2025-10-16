Raasin In The Sun Launches ART FOR ALL With Public Workshop And Artist Walkthrough At Austin Central Library

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Austin-based nonprofit Raasin in the Sun, founded by creative placemaker Raasin McIntosh, will officially launch its new community initiative ART for ALL this Saturday, October 18, with two special events at the Austin Central Library (710 W. Cesar Chavez St.).

At 11:00 a.m., the event will host an artist walkthrough of the future mural installation sites inside the library’s parking garage, where 45 local muralists will begin envisioning designs for large-scale artworks to be completed in collaboration with members of Austin’s unhoused community next spring. Then, at 2:00 p.m., the public is invited to participate in a free workshop led by Jane Harvey, founding executive director of Future Front Texas and an ART for ALL partner. The session will introduce the program’s mission and invite community members to share stories and ideas that will help shape the imagery of the upcoming murals.

“ART for ALL reimagines the Austin Central Library parking garage by transforming its tunnels, walls and columns into vibrant murals,” said McIntosh. “These murals will serve as symbols of trust, inclusion, and hope—reducing stigma and building stronger bonds across Austin.”

Through ART for ALL, individuals experiencing housing or economic insecurity will have the opportunity to collaborate on mural panels and installations, receive same-day pay, and connect with essential services including behavioral health support, employment resources, and shelter access. Certified Recovery and Peer Specialists will be on-site to provide guidance and support.

Beginning in early 2026, participating artists will work side-by-side with members of the unhoused community to create murals that reflect Austin’s resilience and creativity. Over the course of the year, the program will provide an estimated $250,000 in same-day wages, with each participant earning $200 per day for up to eight hours of creative work.

Founded in 2015, Raasin in the Sun is a creative placemaking organization dedicated to transforming spaces into inclusive, art-driven community hubs. The nonprofit’s past projects include The Resilience Project, The Pillars Project, Be Well Murals, Walls Unite, and The Hands That Nurture Us in 4D. Its work spans mural installations, public art programs, youth education, and neighborhood revitalization.

ART for ALL partners include The City of Austin, Austin Public Library, Hungry Hill Foundation, The Other Ones Foundation, The Mosaic Workshop, Art from the Streets, Future Front Texas, The Cathedral, Mas Cultura, RichesArt Gallery, and OFCOLOR.

EVENT DETAILS

ART for ALL Launch Events – Saturday, October 18, 2025

11:00 a.m. – Artist walkthrough of future mural sites

2:00 p.m. – Public Workshop led by Jane Harvey, Future Front Texas (Free & open to all)

Location: Austin Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez St.