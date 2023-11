Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; MATILDA THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Standings - 11/20/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Kelsey Layton - VALENTINE’S DAY CABARET - Bastrop Opera House 26%

Bianka Torres - INSOMNIA - VIBE Entertainment Group 13%

Jacob Layton - VALENTINE’S DAY CABARET - Bastrop Opera House 12%

Carolyn O'Brien - FOLLIES IN CONCERT - Entr’acte 10%

Michelle Cheney - WENDY & MICHELLE RUIN VALENTINE'S DAY - The Stage Austin 10%

Sarah Fleming Walker - ELEVEN O'CLOCK NUMBER - Austin Playhouse 10%

Hershey Felder - HERSHEY FELDER AS GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE - ZACH Theatre 8%

Wendy Zavaleta - WENDY AND MICHELLE RUIN VALENTINE'S DAY - The Stage Austin 8%

Christine Hoang - HALFWAY TO DEATH - Hyde Park Theatre (FronteraFest) 3%

HeartByrne - HEARTBYRNE 10TH ANNIVERSARY- AN ALL-STAR TALKING HEADS TRIBUTE SHOW - The Paramount Theatre 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Adrianna Rodriguez - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 24%

Sara Burke - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions 12%

Tommie Jackson - WILLY WONKA - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 8%

Taylor Rainbolt - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Magnolia Musical Theatre 7%

Evelyn Hoelscher - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 4%

Ella Harper - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 4%

Zachary Vasquez - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Speedrun Studios 4%

Toby Minor - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - The Wimberley Players 4%

Clint Lienau - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Dougherty Arts Center 3%

Kimberly Schafer - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - TexARTS 3%

Lilly Percifield - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Dougherty Arts Center 3%

Evelyn Hoelscher - CABARET - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 3%

Cassie Abate/ Mervin P O'Bryant - CINDERELLA - Deaf Austin Theatre/ ZACH Theatre 3%

Leslie Heathcox - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 2%

Cassie Abate - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Deaf Austin Theatre & ZACH Theate 2%

Jillian DiPaola - FIND YOUR HAPPINESS - VIBE Entertainment Group 2%

Jeannine Rivera - INSOMNIA - VIBE Entertainment Group 2%

Khali Sykes - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Impact Arts/Summer Stock Austin 2%

Christie Kopeland - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Impact Arts/Summer Stock Austin 2%

Amy king - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Southwestern University 1%

Jesee Smart - HOLIDAY INN - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 1%

Sandra Organ Solis - EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD - The Wimberley Players 1%

Jessica O’Brien - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 1%

Taylor Rainbolt - INSOMNIA - VIBE Entertainment Group 1%

Judy Thompson-Price - CRAZY FOR YOU - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lisa Holcomb - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House 15%

Jennifer Rose Davis - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Magnolia Musical Theatre 10%

Andrea Littlefield - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 8%

Madison Murrah - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Concordia University Texas Theatre 7%

Jessi Rose - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions 6%

Noah Sanchez - THE LIGHTING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Speedrun Studios 4%

Teresa Carson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Impact Arts/Summer Stock Austin 4%

Kathy Maldonaldo - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Wimberley Players 4%

Erin Pena - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 4%

Faith Castaneda - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 3%

Jeffrey Meek - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Deaf Austin Theatre/ ZACH Theatre 3%

Jill Kammendiener - THE 39 STEPS - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 2%

Stephanie Slayton - THE BAKER'S WIFE - The Alchemy Theatre 2%

Pam Friday - DRAGONFLY PRINCESS - The VORTEX 2%

Faith Castaneda - CABARET - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 2%

Teresa Carson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Impact Arts/Summer Stock Austin 2%

Andrea Littlefield - BLITHE SPIRIT - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 2%

Alice Gammill-Beck & Robyn Gammill - SOMEWHERE - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 2%

Macy Lyne - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - TexARTS 1%

Kate Hellenbeck - PICNIC - City Theatre Austin 1%

Faith Castaneda - CINDERELLA - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 1%

Jennifer Rose Davis - RAVEN WINGED HOURS - Archive Theatre 1%

Aaron Kubacak - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 1%

Aaron Kubacak - HOLIDAY INN - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 1%

Glenda Wolfe - LIZZIE - Doctuh Mistuh Productions 1%



Best Dance Production

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 25%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions 25%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House 24%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Deaf Austin Theatre/ ZACH Theatre 7%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Impact Arts/Summer Stock Austin 5%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Impact Arts/Summer Stock Austin 5%

INSOMNIA - VIBE Entertainment Group 5%

FIND YOUR HAPPINESS - VIBE Entertainment Group 3%

PAGEANT - The Stage Austin 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Beth James - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 13%

Lisa Holcomb - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House 13%

Tommie Jackson - WILLY WONKA - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 7%

Michael McKelvey - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions 7%

Dr. Kelly Gordon - SPITFIRE GRILL - Concordia University Texas Theatre 7%

Rick Roemer - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Magnolia Musical Theatre 6%

Tracy Arnold - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 5%

Scott Shipman - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 4%

Austin Civatte - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Speedrun Studios 4%

Brian Cheslik & Michael Baron - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Deaf Austin Theatre/ ZACH Theatre 4%

Lisa Holcomb - WILLY WONKA - Bastrop Opera House 3%

Michael Cooper - THE BAKER'S WIFE - The Alchemy Theatre 3%

Kimberly Schafer - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - TexARTS 2%

Lilly Percifield - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Dougherty Arts Center 2%

Marissa Wiseman and Andrew Nguyen - INSOMNIA - VIBE Entertainment Group 2%

Zoë Adams - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Impact Arts/Summer Stock Austin 2%

Emily Taylor - CABARET - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 2%

Bridget Gates - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Central Texas Theatre Academy & City of Buda 1%

Scott Shipman - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 1%

Brian Cheslik & Lisa Scheps - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Deaf Austin Theatre/Ground Floor Theatre 1%

Kristin Rogers - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Southwestern University 1%

Damon Brown & Jessica O’Brien - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 1%

Kasey RT Graham - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - TexARTS 1%

Lara Toner Haddock - BIG FISH - Austin Playhouse 1%

Dave Steakley - HEAD OVER HEELS - ZACH Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kelsey Layton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bastrop Opera House 18%

Doug DeGirolamo - THE 39 STEPS - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 7%

Mitchell Oden and Leah Pullin - LOVE/SICK - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 7%

Rebecca Woods - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Wimberley Players 4%

Ron Watson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 4%

jules dameron - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Deaf Austin Theatre/ ZACH Theatre 4%

Eric Beck & Miranda Martinez - SOMEWHERE - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 4%

Austin Civatte - GILLIAN AND HARVEY - Speedrun Studios 4%

Keyshaan Castle - THE 39 STEPS - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 3%

Katie Henderson - LOVE AND INFORMATION - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 3%

Chris Fontanes - RAVEN WINGED HOURS - Archive Theatre 2%

Jenny Lavery - ROE - ZACH Theatre 2%

Payton Trahan - PICNIC - City Theatre Austin 2%

Marian Kansas - WE HAVE ALWAYS LIVED IN THE CASTLE - Bottle Alley Theatre Company 2%

Trish Rigdon - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - The Wimberley Players 2%

Trace Turner - WRAITH RADIO - Bottle Alley Theatre Company 2%

Jessie Drollette - SILENT SKY - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 2%

Melinda Ellisor - EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD - The Wimberley Players 2%

Leah Pullin - LOVE/SICK - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 2%

Robyn Conner - GOD OF CARNAGE - Beyond August Productions 2%

Andrea Littlefield - BLITHE SPIRIT - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 2%

Ameer Mobarak - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 2%

Lara Toner Haddock - INDECENT - Austin Playhouse 1%

Marlett Whitney - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - The Wimberley Players 1%

Monique Midgette - NOISES OFF - ZACH Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions 11%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House 9%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Magnolia Musical Theatre 7%

WILLY WONKA - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 5%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bastrop Opera House 5%

SOUND OF MUSIC - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 5%

THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Concordia University Texas Theatre 5%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - The Wimberley Players 4%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - TexARTS 3%

THE 39 STEPS - Gaslight Baker Theatre 3%

JEKYLL & HYDE - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 3%

SOMEWHERE - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 3%

THE BAKER'S WIFE - The Alchemy Theatre 2%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Impact Arts/Summer Stock Austin 2%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Deaf Austin Theatre 2%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Impact Arts/Summer Stock Austin 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 2%

RAVEN WINGED HOURS - Archive Theatre 2%

PICNIC - City Theatre Austin 2%

LOVE AND INFORMATION - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 2%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY THE MUSICAL - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 2%

WE HAVE ALWAYS LIVED IN THE CASTLE - Bottle Alley Theatre Company 1%

CABARET - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 1%

LIZZIE - Doctuh Mistuh Productions 1%

DRAGONFLY PRINCESS - The VORTEX 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mike Fahrenthold - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House 17%

Kathryn Eader - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions 9%

Mitchell Oden/Tommie Jackson - WILLY WONKA - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 8%

Nicholas Vallee - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Concordia University Texas Theatre 6%

Martin Gammill-Beck - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 6%

Faith Castaneda - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 5%

Erin Courtney - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Dougherty Arts Center 5%

Kevin Rigdon - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - The Wimberley Players 5%

Annie Wiegand - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Deaf Austin Theatre/ ZACH Theatre 4%

Dustin White - THE 39 STEPS - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 4%

Adam Sornat - INSOMNIA - VIBE Entertainment Group 3%

Kendra Wiley - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - TexARTS 3%

Faith Castaneda - CABARET - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 3%

Cheyenne Nash - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 2%

Patrick Anthont - RAVEN WINGED HOURS - Archive Theatre 2%

Sarah Maines - HEAD OVER HEELS - ZACH Theatre 2%

Rachel Atkinson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Impact Arts/Summer Stock Austin 2%

Vivianna Massaro - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 1%

Rachel Atkinson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Impact Arts/Summer Stock Austin 1%

Faith Castaneda - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 1%

Chris McKnight - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Central Texas Theatre Academy & City of Buda 1%

Bill Rios - THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY - ZACH Theatre 1%

Sarah Littlefield - BLITHE SPIRIT - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 1%

Todd Martin - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Wimberley Players 1%

Todd Martin - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - The Wimberley Players 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Michael Walk - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House 18%

Derek & Rebecca Smootz - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 18%

Beth Everett - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions 10%

Susan Finnigan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Magnolia Musical Theatre 9%

Nick Xitco - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 6%

Dominique Sharifi - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Dougherty Arts Center 5%

Emily Evans/Samuel Parrott - WILLY WONKA - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 5%

David Blackburn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 4%

Allen Robertson - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Deaf Austin Theatre/ ZACH Theatre 4%

Ellie Jarrett Shattles - THE BAKER'S WIFE - The Alchemy Theatre 4%

Alyson Schueller - INSOMNIA - VIBE Entertainment Group 3%

J. Quinton Johnson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Impact Arts/Summer Stock Austin 3%

Trey Shonkwiler - CINDERELLA - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 2%

Lynn Koening - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - TexARTS 2%

Lynn Koenning - BIG FISH - Austin Playhouse 2%

J. Quinton Johnson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Impact Arts/Summer Stock Austin 1%

Mattie Robinson - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 1%

Katherine altobello - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Southwestern University 1%

Kathy Valentine - HEAD OVER HEELS - ZACH Theatre 1%

Alyson Schueller - FIND YOUR HAPPINESS - VIBE Entertainment Group 1%

Nick Xitco - HOLIDAY INN - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 1%

Audrey Barrett - PAGEANT - The Stage Austin 1%

Neal Gibson - CRAZY FOR YOU - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 0%



Best Musical

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions 15%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House 14%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 14%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Magnolia Musical Theatre 9%

WILLY WONKA - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 7%

SPITFIRE GRILL - Concordia University Texas Theatre 7%

JEKYLL & HYDE - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 5%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Speedrun Studios 5%

CABARET - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 4%

THE BAKER'S WIFE - The Alchemy Theatre 3%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Impact Arts/Summer Stock Austin 3%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Deaf Austin Theatre/ ZACH Theatre 3%

GREASE - Impact Arts/Summer Stock Austin 3%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Deaf Austin Theatre/ Ground Floor Theatre 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - ZACH Theatre 2%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 1%

BIG FISH - Austin Playhouse 1%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Central Texas Theatre Academy 1%

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Chambers Theatre Company 1%

PAGEANT- THE MUSICAL - The Stage Austin 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

SOMEWHERE - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 28%

THE GIRL WHO BECAME LEGEND - ZACH Theatre 18%

WRAITH RADIO - Bottle Alley Theatre Company 7%

DANCE HALL - Impact Arts/Summer Stock Austin 7%

YOUR OLD FASHIONED DIE HARD CLASSIC RADIOCAST - Penfold Theatre 7%

I SEE YOU, YOU'RE SEEN - The VORTEX 6%

GILLIAN AND HARVEY - Speedrun Studios 6%

CHRONICLES OF AN INDIGENOUS OFFSPRING - Hyde Park Theatre & ZM3 Productions 5%

YAMEL CUCUY - Glass Half Full Theatre 5%

GETTING IN BED WITH THE PIZZA MAN - Uncle Sister, by Katie Folger 4%

WIFE WORKER WHORE - The Hole in the Wall Theater 3%

I LOVE HYDE PARK THEATRE - Hyde Park Theatre 2%

SMALL STEPS - Shrewds 2%

TIDE - The Filigree Theatre 1%

STRANGER STILL - The Hole in the Wall Theater 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Faith Trapane - THE MAD ONES - Austin Community College 8%

Madison Aikens - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions 7%

Anna McCauley - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Concordia University Texas Theatre 6%

Jacob Layton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House 6%

Tysha Calhoun - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 5%

Sebastian Vitale - THE BAKER'S WIFE - The Alchemy Theatre 4%

Doug DeGirolamo - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 4%

Dustin Bartee - THE MUSIC MAN - Bastrop Opera House 4%

Rebecca Smootz - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 4%

Jacob Zimmerman - WILLY WONKA - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 3%

Benjamin Walk - WILLY WONKA - Bastrop Opera House 3%

Cassidy Elizabeth - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 3%

Avery Pitz - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions 3%

Tyler Ortega - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Speedrun Studios 3%

Andrew Cannata - BIG FISH - Austin Playhouse 3%

Aline Forastieri - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House 3%

Sandra Mae Frank - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Deaf Austin Theatre/ ZACH Theatre 2%

Ashley Dechard - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Speedrun Studios 2%

Krissy Lemon - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Deaf Austin Theatre/ Ground Floor Theatre 2%

Amy Nichols Madison - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - TexARTS 2%

Will Mallick - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 2%

Ella McCarthy - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 2%

Abigail Bensman - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Impact Arts/Summer Stock Austin 2%

Sarah Teeter - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 1%

Cayden Couchman - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Candice Carraway - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bastrop Opera House 12%

Will Windle - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Wimberley Players 4%

Tommie Jackson - SOMEWHERE - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 4%

Scott Shipman - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Austin Playhouse 4%

Judith Laird - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bastrop Opera House 4%

Derek Byzinski - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Bastrop Opera House 3%

Faith Madsen - WITCH - Southwestern University 3%

Ross Milsap - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 3%

Cassandra DeFrietas - WRAITH RADIO - Bottle Alley Theatre Company 3%

Ceegan Cabrera - LOVE AND INFORMATION - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 3%

Cynthia Cruser - THE 39 STEPS - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 3%

Stephen Quinn - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 3%

Amber Quick - ROE - ZACH Theatre 2%

Jacob Zimmerman - WILLY WONKA - 2023 2%

Grace Lassetter - LOVE/SICK - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 2%

Patrick Wheeler - LEADING LADIES - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 2%

Dane Parker - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - TexARTS 2%

Kathleen Capella - PICNIC - City Theatre Austin 2%

Katie Birks-Kilman - GILLIAN AND HARVEY - Speedrun Studios 1%

Madison Laird - WE HAVE ALWAYS LIVED IN THE CASTLE - Bottle Alley Theatre Company 1%

Brenda Salas - SOMEWHERE - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 1%

Sarah Fleming Walker - INDECENT - Austin Playhouse 1%

Brian Cheslik - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Deaf Austin Theatre 1%

Tommie Jackson - LOVE/SICK - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 1%

Jackson Lind - GILLIAN AND HARVEY - Speedrun Studios 1%



Best Play

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bastrop Opera House 19%

WILLY WONKA - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 8%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Deaf Austin Theatre 5%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - The Wimberley Players 5%

LEADING LADIES - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 4%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 4%

SOMEWHERE - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Austin Playhouse 3%

SILENT SKY - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 3%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 3%

ROE - ZACH Theatre 3%

LOVE AND INFORMATION - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 3%

LOVE/SICK - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 3%

GILLIAN AND HARVEY - Speedrun Studios 3%

NOISES OFF - ZACH Theatre 3%

WE HAVE ALWAYS LIVED IN THE CASTLE - Bottle Alley Theatre Company 3%

WRAITH RADIO - Bottle Alley Theatre Company 2%

PICNIC - City Theatre Austin 2%

BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - TexARTS 2%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Wimberley Players 2%

YAMEL CUCUY - Glass Half Full Theatre 2%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - Chambers Theatre Company 1%

MACBETH - Archive Theatre 1%

INDECENT - Austin Playhouse 1%

RAVEN WINGED HOURS - Archive Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacob Layton & Kelsey Layton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bastrop Opera House 15%

Michael Essad - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions 12%

Hsiao-Wei Chen - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Concordia University Texas Theatre 6%

Robyn Gammill - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Gaslight Baker Theatre 5%

Katie Henderson/Mitchel Oden - WILLY WONKA - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 5%

Doug DeGirolamo - THE 39 STEPS - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 5%

Kevin Rigdon - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - The Wimberley Players 4%

Stephanie Busing - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Deaf Austin Theatre/ ZACH Theatre 4%

Chase Staggs - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 4%

Mitchell Oden/Katie Henderson - WILLY WONKA - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 3%

Michael Cooper - THE BAKER'S WIFE - The Alchemy Theatre 3%

Barb Jernigan - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 3%

Michelle Ney - HEAD OVER HEELS - ZACH Theatre 3%

Adrian garcia - LOVE AND INFORMATION - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 2%

Thaeda Hanning - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Impact Arts/Summer Stock Austin 2%

Mel Edwards - CINDERELLA - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 2%

Eric Beck & Miranda Martinez - SOMEWHERE - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 2%

Donna Coughlin - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - TexARTS 2%

Brianne Kiltgaard - BLITHE SPIRIT - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 2%

Carol Dolezol - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Wimberley Players 1%

Donna Coughlin - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - TexARTS 1%

Robyn Gammill - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 1%

Thaeda Hanning - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Impact Arts/Summer Stock Austin 1%

Michael Stuart - GOD OF CARNAGE - Beyond August Productions 1%

Mike Toner - INDECENT - Austin Playhouse 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Theo Roe - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Magnolia Musical Theatre 15%

Rodd Simonsen - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions 14%

Tommie Jackson - WILLY WONKA - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 13%

Jason Duecker-Kowalski - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 10%

Justin Anderson - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 7%

Dylan Byrnes - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - The Wimberley Players 6%

Doug Degirolamo - THE 39 STEPS - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 6%

Victoria Peterson - THE 39 STEPS - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 5%

Johann Solo - I SEE YOU, YOU'RE SEEN - The Vortex 3%

Kitty Mader - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - TexARTS 3%

Eliot K. Haynes - YAMEL CUCUY - Glass Half Full Theatre 2%

Robert Fisher - BIG FISH - Austin Playhouse 2%

Dylan Byrnes - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNES - The Wimberley Players 2%

Daniel Lundberg - HEAD OVER HEELS - ZACH Theatre 2%

LEVO - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Impact Arts/Summer Stock Austin 2%

Phillip Owens - THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY - ZACH Theatre 1%

Rebecca Woods - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Wimberley Players 1%

LEVO - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Impact Arts/Summer Stock Austin 1%

Lowell Bartholomee - VINCENT - Penfold Theatre 1%

Buzz Moran - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - TexARTS 1%

Johann Solo - PIPELINE - The Alchemy Theatre 1%

Samantha Garcia Nunez - GOD OF CARNAGE - Beyond August Productions 1%

Anthony Williams - BOX - Penfold Theatre 1%

Robert S. Fisher - CAUGHT - Hyde Park Theatre 1%

Dylan Byrnes - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Wimberley Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Shiloh Bartee - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House 7%

Savannah Cervantes - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 7%

Kelsey Layton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House 6%

Michael Walk - WILLY WONKA - Bastrop Opera House 5%

Danielle Kaigler - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions 4%

Max Green - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions 4%

Jordyn Bauer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 3%

Laura Huffman Powell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Magnolia Musical Theatre 3%

Sebastian Vitale - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Magnolia Musical Theatre 3%

Grace Lasseter - WILLY WONKA - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 3%

Scott Shipman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions 2%

Kendra Theimer - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Concordia University Texas Theatre 2%

Abigail Bensman - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Impact Arts/Summer Stock Austin 2%

Tyler Spillman - THE MUSIC MAN - Bastrop Opera House 2%

Abby Olsen - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Speedrun Studios 2%

Derek Smootz - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 2%

Amy Nichols Madison - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - TexARTS 2%

Jennifer Tucker - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 1%

Keierra Collins - SPITFIRE GRILL - Concordia University Texas Theatre 1%

Cameron La Brie - THE BAKER'S WIFE - The Alchemy Theatre 1%

Samantha Irvin - WILLY WONKA - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 1%

Xander Bien - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 1%

Dana Yarger - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 1%

Betty Ortwein - CABARET - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 1%

Mervin Primeaux O'Bryant - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Deaf Austin Theatre/ ZACH Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Sophia Gutierrez - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bastrop Opera House 13%

Will Mallick - WITCH - Southwestern University 6%

Morgan Urbanovsky - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 5%

Christine Long - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Bastrop Opera House 5%

Abigail Bensman - WITCH - Southwestern University 5%

Mitchell Oden - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 5%

Casey Wiggins - THE 39 STEPS - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 4%

Kelly Martel - BLITHE SPIRIT - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 4%

William Windle - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - The Wimberley Players 4%

Wendy Zavaleta - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - City Theatre Austin 3%

Heba Toulan - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Deaf Austin Theatre 3%

Todd Clark - WE HAVE ALWAYS LIVED IN THE CASTLE - Bottle Alley Theatre Company 2%

Hanna prince - LOVE AND INFORMATION - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 2%

Maggie Anderson - NOISES OFF - ZACH Theatre 2%

Joey Antonio - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Deaf Austin Theatre 2%

Rosemary McGraw - WRAITH RADIO - Bottle Alley Theatre Company 2%

Eva McQuade - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - TexARTS 2%

Jim Bast - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Wimberley Players 2%

Bella Jo Moore - SOMEWHERE - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 1%

Liz Waters - RAVEN WINGED HOURS - Archive Theatre 1%

Summer Jones - LOVE AND INFORMATION - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 1%

William Windle - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - The Wimberley Players 1%

Jesus Pompa - LOVE AND INFORMATION - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 1%

Robyn Conner - THE OUTSIDER - Beyond August Productions 1%

Tobie Minor - NOISES OFF - Zach Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions 22%

WILLY WONKA THE MUSICAL - Bastrop Opera House 22%

WILLY WONKA - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 15%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 8%

DR. SEUSS - ZACH Theatre 4%

ROSITA Y CONCHITA - Scottish Rite 4%

VAUDEVILLE: ENCHANTED FOREST - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 4%

ANNE FRANK AND ME - Central Texas Theatre Academy 3%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Impact Arts/Summer Stock Austin 3%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Impact Arts/Summer Stock Austin 3%

HOW I BECAME A PIRATE - Southwestern University 2%

THE MEMO - The VORTEX 2%

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Georgetown Palace Education 2%

AWESOME ALLIE: FIRST KID ASTRONAUT - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 1%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 1%

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 1%

NATE THE GREAT: THE MUSICAL - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 1%

THE GRUFFALO - The Paramount Theatre 1%

USO TRIBUTE SHOW 2022 - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 1%