JANE EYRE Comes to Austin Shakespeare Next Month

Austin Shakespeare will be the first American theater company to stage a new version of Jane Eyre, recently developed by The National Theatre of Great Britain and The Bristol Old Vic Theatre. It will run Nov. 9-24 at the Long Center’s Rollins Theatre with a low-priced preview Nov. 8. Regular tickets start at $28.

Artistic Director Ann Ciccolella relishes the passion and madness of the classic novel. “We can’t wait to share this new version of Charlotte Brontë’s trailblazing romance,” she said. “Austin actors and contemporary live music bring a modern, Austin flavor to the classic story.”

Taylor Flanagan will portray Jane. She has performed in the Chamber Music Festival’s collaboration of The Tempest and was Jo March in a staged reading of Jo and Louisa; in shows at Hyde Park Theatre, Penfold Theatre, Ground Floor Theatre, Deaf Austin Theatre and ZACH Theatre. Tim Blackwood is the formidable, mysterious master of the house, “Mr. Rochester.” He was recently seen in Austin Shakespeare’s O. Henry Stories and El Cid. He has also been seen with Alchemy Theatre, Jarrott Productions, Austin Playhouse and ZACH Theatre. Michael Morse is the show’s music director and also plays “Rev. St. John.” Morse was “Mercutio” in last summer’s Romeo and Juliet. Singer Chelsea Manasseri will feature modern and 19th century songs when she portrays Bertha, “the woman in the attic.” Austin Shakespeare alumna, jazz violinist Bennie Brasswell, plays the French child, “Adele.” Laura D'Eramo, who was “Lady Capulet” in Romeo and Juliet last summer, plays the elegant fiancée “Blanche.” New to the ensemble of nine actors are Cassie Martin, Aalok Oza, and both acting and on bass guitar, Justin Smith.

