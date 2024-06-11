Impact Arts Unveils Casts For Summer Stock Austin 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Impact Arts has revealed cast and creatives for the Summer Stock Austin 20th Season including the classic musical Guys & Dolls based on the MGM film and Disney's The Little Mermaid based on the Hans Christen Andersen story and Disney film.

In partnership with Texas Performing Arts, Summer Stock Austin 2024 will present live performances at the McCullough Theatre beginning July 27 through August 11, 2024 with a special one-night only anniversary event, 20 Seasons Spectacular, on July 20 honoring two decades of theatrical excellence and professional performances by youth. Season performances will play in rotation with varying schedules. Tickets on sale now at impactarts.org/ssa-2024.

The 20 Seasons Spectacular is a one-night-only performance where alumni and current talents unite to celebrate Summer Stock Austin's 20th season! This special event features song and dance numbers from beloved past Summer Stock Austin musicals and exciting previews of future productions, honoring a 20-year legacy and embracing the promise of the next 20 years! Casting and information for the 20 Seasons Spectacular will be announced at a later date. Tickets on sale now.

“As we hit our 20th season, I can't help but feel immense pride and excitement,” said Summer Stock Austin's Producer and Artistic Director, Ginger Morris. “This year, the spotlight is on our amazing alumni who are now at the helm of our creative teams. It's a celebration of our journey, our history, and the incredible community we've built together. Get ready for an unforgettable season. In addition to Disney's The Little Mermaid and Guys & Dolls, we'll premiere a brand-new musical documentary, and our 20 Seasons Spectacular will feature over 25 alumni and 75 current company members. This season is all about the passion, talent, and dedication that make Summer Stock Austin so special, with everyone coming back home, where their dreams began, and their sparks were ignited.”

Summer Stock Austin returns for the 2024 season celebrating 20 years, with multiple offerings: a 20 Seasons Spectacular directed by Ginger Morris with musical direction by Adam Roberts and choreography by Sara Burke, Ginger Morris, Matt Kennedy, and Peyton Calhoon, classic favorites The Little Mermaid directed and choreographed by Matt Kennedy with musical direction by Marita Stryker and Adam Roberts and Guys & Dolls directed by Greg Almanza with choreography by Noah Wood and Ginger Morris, musical direction by Marita Stryker and Adam Roberts with additional 20th season programming to be announced.

The design team for Summer Stock 2024 includes Rachel Atkinson as Lighting Designer, Teresa Carson as Costume Designer, Rachael Gomez with Properties Design, Jose Pardo and LEVO as Audio Designer and Theada Haining as Scenic Designer. Artistic Direction by Ginger Morris with Associate Artistic Direction by Donelvan Thigpen and Peyton Calhoon. The management team includes Ellena Martinez, Sarah Hudson, and Holden Fox. A team of 40 college interns and high school students in production, management, arts administration, and all technical areas will round out the production team.

Casting for Disney's The Little Mermaid includes Gabrielle North as Ariel, Walker Wallace as Prince Eric, Ethan Williams as Scuttle, Eyan Sebastian as Flounder, Jamias Hughes as Sebastian, Sophia Zavala as Ursula, Noella Chipman as Chef Louis, JP Lopez as King Triton, Autry Bushong as Flotsam, Aidan Cox as Jetsam, Grayson Croft as Grimsby, Sarah Collier as Carlotta, Vitor Kvasir Larson-Parachini as Leeward, Ben Akers as Winward, Jaxon Larson as Pilot, with the Mersisters: Brenna Berry, Delilah Grad, Ava Herbrandson, Kara Moy, Jesse Pena and the ensemble: Lucy Abromowitz, Ben Akers, Hannah Brack, Marshall Clifton, Dylan Daniels, Clair Elam, Jaxon Larson, Alia Pambrun, Khai Pomprasong, Owen Riener, Seth Rivas, Evan Schmitt, and Kaya Shellhammer.

Casting for Guys & Dolls includes Madison Jackson as Sarah Brown, Jordan Williams as Sky Masterson, Jude Thurman as Miss Adelaide, Noah Wood as Nathan Detroit, JP Lopez as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Brenna Berry as General Matilda Cartwright, Sullivan Brown as Arvide Abernathy, Jamias Hughes as Benny Southstreet, Seth Rivas as Rusty Charlie, Andy Quarnaccio as Harry the Horse, Kaya Shellhammer as Big Jule, Siddhanth Menon as Lieutenant Brannigan, with the ensemble: Lucy Abromowitz, Hannah Brack, Lucky Cantu, Caleb Clemmons, Marshall Clifton, Grace Coldicott, Reilly Favacho, Samuel Ferreira, Genesis Garcia, Wyatt Gonzales, Madilyn Hooks, Kyra Jackson, Noah Jackson, Ian Kennedy, Grace Kennedy, Taylor Marshall, Joseph Martinez, Annie Mawson, Maximillian McGuire, Kara Moy, Peyton Siegal, Victoria Turner, and Emily Word.

Now housed under the umbrella of Impact Arts and celebrating its 20th Season, Summer Stock Austin is uniquely a production company and educational training program in one. It offers high school and college students an opportunity to train, perform and engage in all aspects of theatre and film production in a fast-paced professional atmosphere – all tuition-free. Summer Stock Austin culminates with high caliber, fully staged musical theatre productions for family audiences.

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID | July 27–August 11 (9 Performances) | McCullough Theatre

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater

Book by Doug Wright

Based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney film that was produced by Howard Ashman & John Musker and written & directed by John Musker & Ron Clements.

Originally Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions.

Directed and Choreographed by Matt Kennedy | Musical Direction by Marita Stryker and Adam Roberts Associate Director Mariel Ardilla | Additional Choreography by Kristie Copeland

Immerse yourself in the magical underwater world of Disney's The Little Mermaid, where dreams and adventures take center stage. Follow the enchanting journey of Ariel, whose quest for love and self-discovery reminds us to cherish our dreams and find the courage to pursue them against all odds. With timeless songs like "Under the Sea" and "Part of Your World," it's a true family classic that brings together unforgettable characters and a stunning visual spectacle.

GUYS & DOLLS | August 2–11 (9 performances) | McCullough Theatre

Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser

Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows

Based on a story and characters by Damon Runyon

Directed by Greg Almanza | Musical Direction by Marita Stryker and Adam Roberts | Choreography by Noah Wood and Ginger Morris | Associate Choreographer Lena Owens | Additional Choreography by Kristie Copeland

Step into the vibrant streets of New York City with Guys & Dolls, a musical comedy brimming with charm, wit, and iconic tunes. A colorful cast of gamblers, showgirls, and missionaries navigate love and luck in this thrilling, fast-paced tale. Featuring classic hits like "Luck Be a Lady" and "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," this legendary musical will captivate audiences with its humor, romance, and a dash of the unexpected.

TICKETING: Season Show tickets start at $45 and are available now at impactarts.org/ssa-2024. Senior, student, military and educator discounts available.

A limited number of VIP Under The Sea Packages are available for Disney's The Little Mermaid starting at $70, including:

One (1) Princess tiara or one (1) telescope

Post-Show Meet and Greet with Ariel for one (1) person and one (1) Digital Photo

One (1) Souvenir Mermaid Under the Sea Cup with a signature mocktail

VIP Package does not include a ticket (sold separately) to Disney's The Little Mermaid.

