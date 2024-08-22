INTO THE WOODS Comes to Austin Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Austinites will step Into the Woods as City Theatre concludes its 2024 summer season with Stephen Sondheim’s most popular and successful musical. With a superb cast bringing all the beloved fairy tale characters to life, the production runs September 13 - 29 at Genesis Creative Collective.

Once upon time, in a far-off kingdom, lived a fair young maiden, a sad young lad and a childless baker and his wife….

And so, begins the timeless tale. Inspired by the works of The Brothers Grimm, Into the Woods, tells the story of a Baker and his Wife who take a rollicking romp through a “once a upon a time” kingdom on a quest to lift a witch’s curse. On the way, they cross paths with Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, Jack and the Beanstalk, Cinderella, and a menagerie of other classic characters. They each pursue individual wishes until their stories become entangled in unexpected ways. A tapestry of wonderfully woven fables that brims with a wickedly witty score and award-winning music and lyrics, this fractured fairy tale transports you to a land where there are giants in the sky, witches next door, curses reversed, and of course, wishes granted for your “happily ever afters.”

“You wish to have the curse reversed? I’ll need a certain potion first.” – The Witch next door

Part of the musical team of such legendary works as West Side Story, Gypsy, and Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods is one of Sondheim’s most famous works, appealing to audiences of all ages. Stephen Sondheim and librettist James Lapine have woven together classic fairy tales in a way that comments on contemporary society and the battles we all must face. The Daily News describes it as “witty enough to make old stories fresh for adults, and lovely enough to enchant youngsters.” In 1988, Into the Woods won the New York Drama Critics Circle Award and won three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. Time Magazine described it as “the best show yet from the most creative mind in the musical theater today.” The original Broadway production ran for 764 performances, Sondheim’s second-longest running show (behind A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum) and sparked a national tour, a television production, and numerous concerts. It has been revived many times nationally and on Broadway, and in 2002 (starring Vanessa Williams as the Witch), was the winner of Best Musical Revival. With the show’s universal appeal, hundreds of productions are mounted all over the globe each year.

“With so many unforgettable characters, Into the Woods is a great showcase for such a talented ensemble cast. And it is a dream come true!” mentions Andy Berkovsky, Production Director. The show features Robert Joseph, Sarah Reynolds, Isaac Nicolau, Sue Breland, Nathan Clemenson, Cassidy Thompson, Deanna Lalich, Cait Rudd, Alexis Gedallovich, Jessica Brynn Cohen, Sage Stoakley, Gina Houston, Aidan DeWitt, Dominique Sharifi, Ty Hawton, Matthew Hubble, Freddy Carnes, and Judy Lee.

Celebrating its 18th Season, City Theatre is an Austin-based, not-for-profit arts organization and is sponsored in part by the Austin Creative Alliance and the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin. Founded in 2006, the company has been recognized by the Austin Critics Table Awards, the B. Iden Payne Awards, the Central Texas Excellence in Theatre Awards, BroadwayWorld Austin, Central Texas Live Theatre, and has twice been voted “Best Theatre Company” by Austin American-Statesman’s Austin 360. CTC is dedicated in providing a quality, reputable, and diverse public theatre and Stage Entertainment experience that is accessible to all artists and the entire Austin community. CTC continues to offer its student and group discount ticket program for any show. Put a little theatre in your life!

Comments