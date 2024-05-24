Cast Set For Beyond August Productions' EXIT STRATEGY By Ike Holter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beyond August Productions has revealed the full cast for its summer production of the play EXIT STRATEGY, a comedy by playwright Ike Holter.

The ensemble cast features Edwin Lucas Anderson as Donnie, Adriana Boyd-Lewis as Sadie, Jennifer Gonzalez as Pam, Madison Palomo as Jania, Darren Scharf as Arnold, Ismael Soto III as Luce and Payton Trahan as Ricky.

This production is directed by Rodolfo Robles Cruz. The stage manager is Caitlin Grammer. The technical director is Robyn Conner and the lighting designer is Llailan Bennett. Beyond August Productions is owned and operated by Jill Klopp Turner, Shannon Embry and Robyn Conner.

The play will take place in THE ROSETTE THEATER at Baker Center in Hyde Park in Central Austin. 3908 Avenue B., Austin, TX 78751. Preview will take place on Thursday, June 20th, 2024 with opening night on Friday, June 21st. The play will run Thursdays through Sundays through July 14th, with no performance on July 4th.

Tickets are available through ATX Theatre Tickets | Exit Strategy (evvnt.events)

