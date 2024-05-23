Cast Set for THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at ZACH Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ZACH Theatre has revealed the cast and creatives for the regional premiere of the acclaimed award-winning play The Lehman Trilogy, running June 19–July 7, 2024 at The Topfer at ZACH. Directed by ZACH Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley, The Lehman Trilogy will feature music by Mazel Tov Kocktail Hour trio. Tickets on sale now.

Winner of five Tony Awards® and with Oliver Award nominations in London, ZACH will be one of the first regional theatres to produce Broadway’s powerful and award-winning play. This play with music tells the epic story of three immigrant brothers from when they arrive in America to the collapse of their empire spanning several generations using only three actors and featuring live music.

The cast includes Peter Frechette (The Inheritance at ZACH) as Henry Lehman, Susan Lynskey as Mayer Lehman, Nick Lawson as Emanuel Lehman, Chandler Krison as u/s Henry/Emanuel, and Miranda Marquez as u/s Mayer.

Musicians on stage for The Lehman Trilogy along with pre-show in the lobby will be Mazel Tov Kocktail Hour. Scaling down to a trio Mazel Tov Kocktail Hour band members will consist of Samantha Goldberg on flute, Dylan M. Blackthorn on accordion, and David Ansel on cimbalom.

“I love that The Lehman Trilogy is so highly theatrical in telling an astonishing American immigrant story. The original family turned adversity into opportunity time and time again, which is so impactful in this post-pandemic world. Unique to ZACH’s production, Mazel Tov Kocktail Hour will provide live authentic klezmer music as the bedrock of underscoring throughout,” said director Steakley. “I've also made the choice for ZACH's production to have a mixed gender cast, because they were the three most outstanding actors I saw during casting. ZACH, for decades, has been a leader in how our plays and musicals are cast, finding the very best talent regardless of gender, race and any other defining characteristic.”

The Lehman Trilogy is directed by Dave Steakley. Additional production team includes Sotirios Livaditis as scenic and properties designer, Susan Branch Towne as costume designer, Benjamin Gantose as lighting designer, Michael Kiley as sound designer, Amanda Cooley Davis as dialect coach, Devon Muko as stage manager, and Gloria Labatut Davies and Ezra Rose as assistant stage managers.

Special Events in celebration of The Lehman Trilogy:

Pay What You Will Week – Wednesday, June 19 – Sunday, June 23, 2024

Pride Night – Thursday, June 20 at 7:30pm

Press Night – Saturday, June 22 at 7:30pm; Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com

Champagne Opening Night – Thursday, June 27 at 7:30pm

ASL Performance – Saturday, July 6 at 2:30pm



