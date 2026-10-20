HELL'S KITCHEN to Make Houston Premiere at the Hobby Center
Performances will run March 5 – 14, 2027.
HELL’S KITCHEN, the Broadway musical from 17-time Grammy Award winner, Alicia Keys, will make its Houston premiere at the Hobby Center for a limited engagement, March 5-14, 2027 as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2026-2027 Season. Single tickets go on sale Friday, October 23 at 10am.
HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen and The Notebook) and features choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys.
Your journey begins with Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world. Along the way, you’ll meet the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family, and the neighborhood that helps her grow. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, HELL’S KITCHEN is a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up.
More than a performance, this experience pulls you out of your seat with Alicia Keys’ greatest hits and brand-new songs written exclusively for the show — brought to life through exhilarating choreography.
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