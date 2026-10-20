HELL'S KITCHEN to Make Houston Premiere at the Hobby Center

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HELL’S KITCHEN, the Broadway musical from 17-time Grammy Award winner, Alicia Keys, will make its Houston premiere at the Hobby Center for a limited engagement, March 5-14, 2027 as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2026-2027 Season. Single tickets go on sale Friday, October 23 at 10am.

HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen and The Notebook) and features choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys.

Your journey begins with Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world. Along the way, you’ll meet the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family, and the neighborhood that helps her grow. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, HELL’S KITCHEN is a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up.

More than a performance, this experience pulls you out of your seat with Alicia Keys’ greatest hits and brand-new songs written exclusively for the show — brought to life through exhilarating choreography.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 10 Hrs 56 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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Related Stories 1 Review: HELL'S KITCHEN NORTH AMERICAN TOUR (OKC) at Civic Center Music Hall 4/7/26

Based on the life story of Alicia Keys, Hell's Kitchen not only brings you all of the hits, I mean all of this hits, but takes you into Alicia's world before it even starts. The tone is set via the cypher-ish DJ set (Alicia's playlist growing up maybe?) reminicent of 106& Park, Rap City, digital underground, and artists on the street corner inviting you in to a melodic flow of New York (many of us grew up on IYKYK). 2 HELL'S KITCHEN National Tour is Coming to ATG San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre

The North American tour of Hell's Kitchen is coming to ATG San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre, Hell's Kitchen is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, and features the music of Alicia Keys.