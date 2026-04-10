Review: HELL'S KITCHEN NORTH AMERICAN TOUR (OKC) at Civic Center Music Hall 4/7/26

🎭 NEW! Oklahoma Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oklahoma & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The North American Tour of Hell's Kitchen 'Followed the River' to OKC!

Based on the life story of Alicia Keys, Hell's Kitchen not only brings you all of the hits, I mean all of this hits, but takes you into Alicia's world before it even starts. The tone is set via the cypher-ish DJ set (Alicia's playlist growing up maybe?) reminicent of 106& Park, Rap City, digital underground, and artists on the street corner inviting you in to a melodic flow of New York (many of us grew up on IYKYK).

As the beautiful "HK" letters rise to the top of the stage, the river bring us into another place and time.....Ali's world. OKC was in for a beautiful night! We had the honor of seeing Marley Soleil in her National Broadway Tour debut and Beda Spindola in the roles of Ali and Jersey. Followed by THE Roz White as Miss Liza Jane, Desmond Sean Ellington as Davis, and the beautiful ensemble of HK dancers, musicians seen and unseen, all I can say is from the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU. This cast is filled with so much love. When I tell you it wasn't a dry eye in the house, it wasn't a dry eye in the house. I mean every single person was wiping tears away. This is how powerful Hell's Kitchen is and you know its good when you hear that "amen corner" in the back with an occasional "Well" or "Amen".

A true story of a mother's love for her daughter, and Ali searching for her true calling in life and in love. Marley Soleil's Ali and Beda Spindola's Jersey both shine in that love. If you've followed the career of Alicia Keys, you'll notice every single lyric, every single movement, article of clothing and every single person in this company tells the story of those favorite songs you have and invites you into Ali's headspace in each moment of her life moving her towards finding her true voice, honoring those shoulders on which she stands.

You'll love the way the songs have been arranged. (Buy that cast album too). How some of the lyrics pass from person to person surrounding Ali in the moment vs the AK album versions. I had a few moments myself during "If I Ain't Got You" filling in the blanks with Ali and her father Davis (Desmond Sean Ellington). I'm not going to give it all away because you have to see this for yourself.

As those beautiful "HK" letters closed the doorway to that other place and time, Oklahoma City became another part of the fabric in the life of Alicia Keys.

To Marley Soleil - Thank you for bringing Ali to life you are a true gift. The magic you bring to music is one in a million. You've inspired this Aly too.

To Every single person in this company THANK YOU! Hope to see you back in OKC soon.

Hell's Kitchen North American Tour is here in OKC April 7-12, 2026. Keep following the river to the Civic Center Music Hall and bring everyone you know.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Oklahoma News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...