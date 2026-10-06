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BOOP! THE MUSICAL to Make Houston Premiere at the Hobby Center

Performances will run at the Hobby Center January 19-24, 2027.

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BOOP! THE MUSICAL to Make Houston Premiere at the Hobby Center

BOOP! The Musical will make its Houston premiere at the Hobby Center for a limited one-week engagement, January 19-24, 2027, as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2026-2027 Season. Single tickets go on sale Friday, October 9 at 10am.

BOOP! The Musical brings Fleischer Studios' Queen of the Screen to life in a new musical featuring an original score.

The musical received three Tony Award nominations and won three Drama Desk Awards and three Outer Critics Circle Awards. BOOP! The Musical played its final Broadway performance on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of BOOP! The Musical was released on June 6, 2025, in streaming and digital formats, followed by a special edition double LP on September 12, 2025.


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