ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT’S END to be Presented at Austin Playhouse in May

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Austin Playhouse will present Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End by Margaret Engel and Allison Engel. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock, this one-women comedy stars Austin Playhouse Artistic Company Member Sarah Fleming Walker as Erma Bombeck and runs in Austin Playhouse’s intimate Studio Stage May 22–June 7, 2026.

Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End is a one-woman play that humorously explores the life of the beloved columnist Erma Bombeck, highlighting her experiences as a suburban housewife and her advocacy for women's rights. The play captures her wit and the everyday struggles faced by women, making it both entertaining and relatable.

Born Erma Fiste, Erma Louise Bombeck, achieved great popularity for a newspaper column that comically depicted suburban home life in the second half of the 20th century. With a career spanning decades, Bombeck published 4,000 newspaper articles from the 60s to the 90s. During the 70s, her witty columns were read, twice weekly, by thirty million readers of 900 newspapers in the US and Canada with the majority of her 15 books becoming instant best sellers.