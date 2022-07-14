ENTANGLEMENT: A MUSICAL ABOUT INTIMATE (& QUANTUM) RELATIONSHIPS Comes to The Mastrogeorge Theater Next Month

Why are first dates universally so hard and what if the universe actually intervened to make it less so? ENTANGLEMENT looks at the relationship Venn diagram of all things romantic and quantum in a way that is hopefully relatable without (overly) stirring up flashbacks of your own.

Meet Sam and Alex who are on a first date, set up by a mutual friend, that is all at once promising AND awkward. That's because they can't help but reflect on their past troubled relationships - exes, parents, friends - and the inexplicable stranglehold it has on their ability to have new relationships. Luckily, or unluckily, they're given the ability to jump back in time and reset the date every time it's going badly. However, they don't know that their date is doing the same thing and that they are inadvertently undoing the other person's corrections.

ENTANGLEMENT is an original musical written and directed by B. Iden Payne Award-Winner Asaf Ronen with music & Lyrics by Alex Smith & Asaf Ronen. Starring Amani Alexander, Casey Marie Quinlan, and Charissa Whillock. Musical Direction by B. Iden Payne Award-Winner Tosin Awofeso and choreography by Kelly Hassandras. Stage Management and Tech by Cortney DeAngelo.

ENTANGLEMENT: A MUSICAL ABOUT INTIMATE (& QUANTUM) RELATIONSHIPS will be performed at The Mastrogeorge Theater, 130 Pedernales Street. Shows are Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30pm & 10pm, and Saturdays at 8pm & 10pm, August 4th through 13th.