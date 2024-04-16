Cast Set for LEADING LADIES: LIVE IN CONCERT at Austin Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Austin Playhouse has revealed the cast for “Leading Ladies: Live in Concert,” the third in the new cabaret series: Playhouse Cabarets playing May 11-12, 2024. The weekend musical celebration invites audiences to celebrate the force, power and electricity of women. Tickets on sale now.

Accompanied by a live band, Austin Playhouse Company members and other local luminaries will treat guests to a one-of-a-kind evening of musical theatre. From fan favorites to lesser-known gems, each carefully curated cabaret will be filled with unforgettable songs brought to life by Austin’s finest performers.

The cast includes Boni Hester, Stella Frye-Ginsberg, Leslie Vander Gheynst, Martha Merriell, and Kia Zhani with Lara Toner Haddock as emcee. Musical Direction by Lyn Koenning and Stage Direction by Lara Toner Haddock and Sarah Fleming Walker.

“For our third evening of music in this series, the set list celebrates the Leading Lady of Musical Theatre in all her glory. In fact, the most fun part for me personally is how we intentionally represent the Leading Lady in as wide an interpretation as we can,” said Associate Artistic Director Sarah Fleming Walker. “Five very different women will take the stage, both one at a time and altogether, to celebrate some femme, some femme fatale, and some general GIRL POWER just in time for Mother’s Day weekend. Listening to and compiling songs for this program has been nostalgic and eye-opening; musical theatre has really covered some ground over the last twenty or so years, and it is evident in the songs written for and about women and their experiences. Stylistically, these women and their work will wow. Get ready for the combo, led by Lyn Koenning, to tackle some blues, some pop, some rock, and of course, some Sondheim.”

“LEADING LADIES: LIVE IN CONCERT” | PLAYHOUSE CABARET SERIES | AUSTIN PLAYHOUSE

May 11-12, 2024 | Spring Cabaret: “Leading Ladies: Live in Concert”

Reveling in girl power as Austin Playhouse prepares for Emma to take the stage this spring, ”Leading Ladies” features favorite feminist anthems and powerhouse ballads brought to life by fearless divas. Just in time for Mother’s Day!

Performances will take place Saturday at 8 pm with Sunday at 2pm and 5 pm at Austin Playhouse’s new interim performance space located in the heart of West Campus at 405 West 22nd. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located one block away at the UT Co-Op Parking Garage at 2214 San Antonio.

Ticketing Information: Tickets start at $30 for reserved seating and tables for 2-4 are $150. Group inquiries can be made at boxoffice@playhouse.com. Tickets are on sale now at austinplayhouse.com/playhousecabarets.