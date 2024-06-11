Disney's ALADDIN Dual Language Edition Comes to The Firehouse Theatre This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This summer, The Firehouse Theatre will invite audiences to experience the enchanting world of Agrabah with Disney’s Aladdin Dual Language Edition. This unique production features the popular story with a revamped plot that intricately weaves a bilingual script that further enhances the storytelling of this rich tale. Set centuries ago, Agrabah is a land divided by language, with royalty speaking Spanish and the citizens English. The sinister vizier, Jafar, exploits this divide, controlling all translation. Amidst this turmoil, the spirited Princess Jazmín and the resourceful street rat Aladdin meet in the marketplace and discover a deep connection. Together, with a touch of magic, they embark on a journey to bridge the gap and create a brighter future for themselves and Agrabah.

Director Pamela Anglero’ states, “I have always been a Disney fanatic. As a Florida native, I grew up fully immersed in the parks and eventually worked for Walt Disney World and Disney Cruise Line where I learned the importance of maintaining the integrity of the company and preserving the magic and nostalgia for everyone regardless of age and race. I am excited and honored to bring the story of Disney's Aladdin (with a bilingual twist!) to life on The Firehouse stage with this incredible cast and team.” The Firehouse Theatre is also thrilled to announce the debut of Brian Vazquez as Aladdin and Whitney Lucio as Jazmín in this highly anticipated production. Adding to the excitement, the beloved Genie will be portrayed by Firehouse favorite Jason Philip Solís.

Tickets to Disney’s Aladdin Dual Language Edition, running at The Firehouse Theatre from June 20 through July 7, start at $36 for adults and $32 for students, seniors, educators, and first responders. Preview (Thursday, June 20) and Saturday matinee performances are $32. Walk-up rush tickets are available 30 minutes before Thursday performances and must be purchased in-person at the box office. Rush tickets are $15 plus a $3 convenience fee and are subject to availability. Opening night of Aladdin Dual Language Edition will be on Friday, June 21. There will be no performance on Thursday, July 4, and an additional performance has been scheduled for Sunday, June 30, at 7 PM. Visit www.TheFirehouseTheatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets. The Firehouse Theatre is located at 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch.



Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: A pair of tickets to any weekday (Mon-Fri) performance of The Great Gatsby from June 24th through August 31st!

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Contest Ends: June 17, 2024 at 12:01AM EST Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules







