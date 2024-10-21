City Theatre Austin Presents LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



City Theatre Austin will kick-off the 2024 fall theatre season with Alfred Uhry's acclaimed play The Last Night of Ballyhoo. Show dates are November 8 – 24 at Genesis Creative Collective.

"I guess being Jewish is where I go when I want to get at what I really am. I realized that you have to dig into your own identity to get there. This is my identity." – Alfred Uhry

Ballyhoo centers on anti-semitism in the South. December 1939. Gone with the Wind is having its world premiere, and Hitler is invading Poland, but Atlanta's Jewish community are much more concerned with who is going to Ballyhoo, the social event of the season. Prejudice, acceptance, and heartache stand in the way as the family gets pulled apart and then mended together with plenty of comedy, romance, and revelations. Ballyhoo takes several unexpected turns as the characters face where they come from and are forced to deal with who they really are.

Alfred Uhry, American playwright and screenwriter, was the first writer to win the Tony, the Oscar, and the Pulitzer Prize. He has twice won Broadway's Tony Award: in 1997 for Best Play The Last Night of Ballyhoo and in 1999 for Best Musical Book Parade. His work was also nominated in 1976 for The Robber Bridegroom, won the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for Driving Miss Daisy and received the 1997 Pulitzer Prize nomination for The Last Night of Ballyhoo. The production is under the direction of guest director Payton Trahan (City Theatre's Picnic and Dancing at Lughnasa), with assistant director Mikayla Hinds. The production features the cast of Sara Barber, Griffin Gardner, Tracy Hurd, Michael Harlan, Joshua Nunez, Shanaya Dixon, Matthew Hubble, and Alessandra Blaneter.

Comments