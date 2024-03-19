Cast and Creative Team Set for THE PROM at ZACH Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ZACH Theatre has revealed the cast and creatives for the Austin premiere of The Prom, running April 3–May 12, 2024 at The Topfer at ZACH. Featuring music by Matthew Sklar, book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, and lyrics by Chad Beguelin, The Prom is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel. Directed and choreographed by Cassie Abate with musical direction by Allen Robertson, this musical – with issues – explores love, acceptance, and social justice in a humorous and heartwarming way starring an adult and student cast. Tickets on sale now.

Nominated for seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, The Prom was the first musical of the 2018-2019 Broadway Season to be named a New York Times Critic’s Pick by Jesse Green. A film adaptation of the hit musical was produced and directed by Ryan Murphy in 2020 sharing the same message of accepting others regardless of their sexuality, wealth, celebrity or heritage.

“The Prom is a joyful piece that balances camp, comedy, and flashy musical numbers with an incredibly heart-warming and moving tale,” said director and choreographer Cassie Abate. “We have a unique opportunity to tell this important story with students of similar ages and lived experiences as the characters by bringing together a cast of both professional performers and pre-professional high school students. Audiences can expect laughs, high energy dance numbers, powerful songs, and a beautiful and timely story of community and acceptance. ‘Sometimes you have to kick ball change the world!’”

The Prom stars both an adult and student cast. The cast includes Ellie Loudermilk as Emma Nolan, Meredith McCall as Dee Dee Allen, Ryan Everett Wood as Barry Glickman, Blakeney Mahlstedt as Alyssa Greene, James Goodwin as Mr. Hawkins, Tracy Jai Edwards as Angie Dickinson, Amber Quick as Mrs. Greene, Gabriel Bernal as Trent Oliver, Kenny Williams as Sheldon Saperstein, Eric Shawn and Yasmyn Sumiyoshi in the adult ensemble, Monica Olivia as u/s adult ensemble, u/s Angie, Michael Reyna as u/s Barry Glickman, u/s Mr. Hawkins, u/s Sheldon Saperstein, Wendy Zavalata as u/s Dee Dee Allen, u/s Mrs. Greene, and Ruth Waiwaiole as Emma, u/s Alyssa.

Additional student cast includes Chloe Van De Graaf as Kaylee, Ensemble, Samari Davis as Shelby, Ensemble, Camden Packer as Nick, Ensemble, Wilkes Goodner as Kevin, Ensemble, Alexandra Watson as Ensemble, u/s Kaylee, u/s Shelby, Luciana Marinari as Ensemble, Ryan Crosby as Ensemble, u/s Nick, u/s Kevin, Cameron Redwine as Ensemble.

Rotating student ensemble includes Claire Butler, Kennedy Clover Quintanilla, Fiona Kirsch, Hadley Rebtoy, Joey Gallegos, Zane Shieh, Eric Judge, and Simon Garfias with Reid O’Connell as student understudy.

The Prom is directed and choreographed by Cassie Abate with musical direction by Allen Robertson. Additional production team includes Jen Young Mahlstedt as associate choreographer, Michael Raiford as scenic and properties designer, Jeffrey Meek as costume designer, Anna Fugate Downs as hair and makeup designer, Austin Brown as lighting designer, Megumi Katayama as sound designer, Allison Price as assistant director, Cameron Thomas as assistant choreographer, Jacob Zamarripa as assistant lighting designer, Wilhelm Peters as stage manager, Gabby Carney and David Poynter as assistant stage managers with Ella Jackson as production assistant.

Special Events in celebration of The Prom: