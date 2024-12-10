Cast Set for ORDINARY DAYS at Penfold Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Penfold Theatre Company has revealed the cast and creatives for the uplifting musical comedy Ordinary Days with music and lyrics by Adam Gwon, directed by Gabriel Peña with musical direction by Graham Yates running February 7–March 1, 2025 at Penfold Theatre, now located at 2120 N Mays St #290 in Round Rock, TX.

From one of musical theatre's most exciting contemporary composers comes Ordinary Days, a refreshingly frank and funny musical about forging real connections in the city that never sleeps. After a highly acclaimed production from Penfold in 2014, this revisitation marks the company's return to the genre of “chamber musicals.”

Ordinary Days follows the intersecting lives of four young New Yorkers as they search for fulfillment, happiness, love, and the ever-elusive taxicab. With a vibrant and memorable score, this original musical speaks to anyone who's ever struggled to appreciate the simple joys in a complex world. Balancing humor and poignancy, it celebrates how individual stories weave into a beautiful urban tapestry that people call home.

"In these times of politicized pressure, digital exhaustion, and overall go-go-go, this work stands out as an intimate and moving theatrical experience that explores the beauty and wonder in everyday life," says director Gabriel Peña. "We see four unique people intersect, change, and discover over the course of a short period of time in which they are all held together by a single beautiful piano score. Ultimately, I hope the audience leaves the show with a sense of increased mindfulness, renewed gratitude, a serene heart, and a fresh perspective on the beauty that surrounds them daily."

Casting includes Megan DeYoung as Claire, Nathan Jerkins as Jason, Daisy Greggio as Deb and Jacob Rosenbaum as Warren.

With music and lyrics by Adam Gwon, Ordinary Days is directed by Gabriel Peña with musical direction by Graham Yates. The Production Team includes Set and Properties Design by Desi Roybal, Costume Design by Desiree Humphries, Lighting Design by Jacqueline Sindelar, Sound Design by Mike Ragan, and Monroe Oxley as Technical Director.

Penfold's new permanent home is now located at 2120 N. Mays St #290, Round Rock, TX 78664 in Rock Creek Plaza at I-35 and Texas Ave. Free parking is available on site.

Comments