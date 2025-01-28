Cast Set for DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at Austin Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Austin Playhouse has revealed the cast and creatives for the musical comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels with music and lyrics by David Yazbek and a book by Jeffrey Lane. Directed by Austin Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock with music direction by Lyn Koenning and choreography by Laura Walberg, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels plays April 11 – May 11, 2025 at Austin Playhouse.

Inspired by the hit 1988 film “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”, the musical comedy earned 11 Tony Award nominations for its hilarious hijinks and frivolity—following the misadventures of two con-artists, who when teaming up seem to have finally found the perfect con. However, their egos may get in the way as they begin competing for a wealthy heiress. Set in the French Riviera, this musical keeps you guessing and grinning from start to finish.

Casting for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels includes Scott Shipman as Lawrence James; Andrew Cannata as Freddy Benson; Sarah Fleming Walker as Christine Colgate; Huck Huckaby as Andre Thibault; Jennifer Jennings as Muriel Eubanks; Carolyn O’Brien as Jolene Oaks; and Ella Mia Carter, Bailey Ellis, Nick Hunter, Matt Kennedy, Lydia Margitza, Erin Ryan, and Ismael Soto III as Ensemble.

Directed by Lara Toner Haddock with music direction by Lyn Koenning and choreography by Laura Walberg. The Production Team also includes Mark Novick as lighting designer; Buffy Manners as Costume Designer; Mike Toner as scenic designer; Ismael Soto III as properties designer; Robert S. Fisher as sound designer; and Stage Manager James Davery.

