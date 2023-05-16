BORN WITH TEETH, EMMA & More Set for Austin Playhouse 2023-24 Season

Austin Playhouse 2023-2024 Season will include an Austin premiere, two regional premieres, a return favorite, and an uplifting musical - new takes on novels by favorites Agatha Christie and Jane Austen, a work by local playwright C. Denby Swanson, a new look at Shakespeare, an American musical, and a season add-on at Austin Playhouse's interim theatre located in the heart of Austin at 405 West 22nd. Current season subscribers can renew now through May 30. New season subscriptions are available beginning June 2 at austinplayhouse.com/subscriptions.

Additionally, this season will offer an off-season production, three cabaret events, and a Festival of New Texas Plays. Information on the cabaret events and Festival will be announced shortly.

"From fresh takes on cherished classics to acclaimed new work, every production in our 24th Season is a celebration of the power of theatre to inspire, entertain, surprise, and transform," said Producing Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock. "And we've made lots of room for laughter this year from the dark comedy of The Norwegians to a fast-paced new adaptation of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Links and a refreshingly screwball take on Jane Austen's Emma. The laughter is balanced with the genre-defying thrillride of Born With Teeth, the beloved, heartwarming musical The Spitfire Grill with its achingly gorgeous folk-inspired score, and the singular experience of Every Brilliant Thing. It's a season that embraces big emotions and big characters and celebrates the human experience. We can't wait to welcome everyone back to the theatre for our spectacular 24th season."

"We saw the premiere of Born With Teeth at the Alley All New Festival in 2022 and immediately jumped to our feet when the curtain came down. A true "you pay for the whole seat but only use the edge" experience, added Associate Artistic Director Ben Wolfe. "The script is a tight 90-minute two-hander that crackles with wit and energy. It's a compelling blend of fact and fiction - a clandestine meeting between Kit Marlowe and Will Shakespeare on a new collaboration, but not everything is as it seems. Egos clash and tempers flare. Sprinkle in a little political intrigue, religious persecution, and more than a few longing glances, and this play is, in a word, delicious. I'm thrilled we get to introduce Austin audiences to this exciting new work."

2023-24 Season

The Norwegians | September 22 - October 15, 2023

by C. Denby Swanson

A delightfully dark comedy about women scorned in Minnesota and the really, really nice gangsters-Norwegian hit men-they hire to whack their ex-boyfriends. Austin Playhouse produced the Austin premiere of The Norwegians by local playwright C. Denby Swanson in 2015. We're thrilled to bring back Tor, Gus, Olive, and Betty for another round!

Murder on the Links | December 1 - 30, 2023 | REGIONAL PREMIERE

by Steven Dietz from the novel by Agatha Christie

Something's afoul on the private golf course at Merlinville-Sur-Mer - namely the body of Hercule Poirot's newest client. Acclaimed playwright Steven Dietz brings the famed Belgian detective to life to solve one of Agatha Christie's most intricate whodunits. Of course, there are the host of usual - and - unusual suspects. A cast of six versatile actors embody a myriad of characters as they navigate the twists and turns of this lively and fun new adaptation. You won't want to miss a thrilling moment of this comic mystery.

The Spitfire Grill | January 26 - February 18, 2024

music and book by James Valcq

lyrics by Fred Alley

directed by Lara Toner Haddock

Based on the 1996 hit film and featuring a gorgeous, folk-inspired score, The Spitfire Grill is a heartwarming and inspirational musical tale of redemption and perseverance. Ex-convict Percy Talbott moves to Gilead, Wisconsin, a tiny town that has seen better days and isn't looking to help a stranger. What she finds will help both town and outsider find their way to renewal.

Born With Teeth | April 5 - 28, 2024 | AUSTIN PREMIERE

by Liz Duffy Adams

directed by Ben Wolfe

An aging ruler, an oppressive police state, a restless polarized people seething with paranoia: it's a dangerous time for poets. Two of them-the great Kit Marlowe and the up-and-comer Will Shakespeare-meet in the back room of a pub to collaborate on a history play cycle, navigate the perils of art under a totalitarian regime, and flirt like young men with everything to lose. One of them may well be the death of the other.

Emma | May 31 - June 30, 2024 | REGIONAL PREMIERE

by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen

directed by Lara Toner Haddock

Emma Woodhouse prides herself on being a matchmaker with an impeccable track record, much to the chagrin of her dear friend Mr. Knightley. Her latest scheme revolves around the sweet Harriet Smith, whom Emma advises to reject a perfectly good marriage proposal in favor of another eligible bachelor. However, her best-laid plans are turned upside down by unpredictable displays of affection, unexpected rivals and Emma's sudden realization that true love may have been under her nose all along. With screwball comedy and surprises aplenty, this fresh, fast-paced new adaptation interprets the Jane Austen classic with delightfully unconventional flair.

2023-24 Season Add-On

Every Brilliant Thing | April 26 - May 19, 2023

by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe

You're six years old and your mom's in the hospital because, as your dad says, she "finds it hard to be happy." You start making a list for her of all the wonderful things in life. No. 1 "ice cream" No. 6 "rollercoasters" No. 517 "Knowing someone well enough to get them to check your teeth for broccoli" Every Brilliant Thing is a heart wrenching and hilarious one-man play told with the help of the audience. Together, they learn how to achieve hope by focusing on the smallest miracles of life.

Subscriptions and Ticketing Information: The 2023-2024 subscriptions will be available at austinplayhouse.com/subscriptions. Several flexible subscriptions packages include an all-inclusive membership, 5-play, and 4-play subscriptions.

Subscribers receive exclusive benefits including savings of up to 20% on single ticket prices, early reservations, unlimited rescheduling, discounts on additional seating and special events, priority seating and more.

Season tickets will go on sale beginning June 2 with the opening of Big Fish.