Review: BOEING BOEING at TexArts

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BOEING BOEING, now playing at TexArts in Lakeway, is the kind of comedy they sometimes call a “door-slamming farce” – a high-energy affair with lots of wacky hijinks, misunderstandings, and yes, characters frantically coming in and out of doors. This production understands the assignment perfectly. Thanks to a virtuosic ensemble cast, a handsomely retro production design, and fluid and confident direction, TexArts’ production of BOEING BOEING is a fast-moving and highly enjoyable theatrical experience.

Marc Camoletti’s script (written in 1960, and translated from the French by Beverley Cross and Francis Evans) centers around Bernard (DJ Delvecchio) and Robert (Reed Syzdek), two bachelors who reunite in Paris. As Robert quickly discovers, his friend's romantic life is highly complicated: Bernard is engaged to three different flight attendants, each of them working for a different international airline. Because Bernard has chosen his partners according to the arrival and departure times of the airline schedules, he is able to carry on three parallel love affairs without any of the women suspecting the existence of the others. Robert, although briefly scandalized, quickly becomes implicated in the scheme, and embroiled within the web of deception himself. I suppose it’s possible that a French audience in 1960 might have found Rupert’s “arrangement” ingenious or forgivable. Most audience-goers in 2026 are likely to find Rupert a fairly despicable character. But we also sense that his system of romantic deception is a house of cards just waiting to collapse. We hate him, but we also look forward to the inevitable pleasure of watching the whole scheme come crashing down around him.

And this cast is invariably delightful to watch. Many of the early scenes are stolen by Berthe (Mallia Moss), the housekeeper, whose surly attitude is entirely understandable in the circumstances, and whose accent work is marvelously on-point. And the three performers representing Rupert’s trio of fiancees all give sharp, hilarious performances. Gretchen (Ella Mia Carter) is maybe the funniest of the bunch, bringing earthiness and vulnerability. Gabriella (Erin Ryan) is emotionally grounded, and Gloria (Emma Hayley Jensen) is winningly brash and assertive.

The costuming in BOEING BOEING is a treat, as well – between the 60s setting, and the trio of flight attendants from three different airlines, Costume Designer Tyler Soares has a lot of opportunity to create visual flair here, and absolutely nails it.

BOEING BOEING, with its badly behaving male co-conspirators, may put you in mind of contemporary conversations about consent and male sexual entitlement. And in fact, one of the most believable aspects of the entire farce is the ease and speed with which Robert, the visiting friend, moves from moral shock at his friend’s deceptions to acceptance and collaboration. But in the end, this is a broad period comedy, engineered for hilarity, not searching inquiries into sexual mores. If you’re looking for highjinks, accents galore, and two hours of good times, BOEING BOEING at TexArts might just be your ticket.

BOEING BOEING

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 01 Hrs 34 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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