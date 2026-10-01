Review: BOEING BOEING at TexArts
Playing through October 4
BOEING BOEING, now playing at TexArts in Lakeway, is the kind of comedy they sometimes call a “door-slamming farce” – a high-energy affair with lots of wacky hijinks, misunderstandings, and yes, characters frantically coming in and out of doors. This production understands the assignment perfectly. Thanks to a virtuosic ensemble cast, a handsomely retro production design, and fluid and confident direction, TexArts’ production of BOEING BOEING is a fast-moving and highly enjoyable theatrical experience.
Marc Camoletti’s script (written in 1960, and translated from the French by Beverley Cross and Francis Evans) centers around Bernard (DJ Delvecchio) and Robert (Reed Syzdek), two bachelors who reunite in Paris. As Robert quickly discovers, his friend's romantic life is highly complicated: Bernard is engaged to three different flight attendants, each of them working for a different international airline. Because Bernard has chosen his partners according to the arrival and departure times of the airline schedules, he is able to carry on three parallel love affairs without any of the women suspecting the existence of the others. Robert, although briefly scandalized, quickly becomes implicated in the scheme, and embroiled within the web of deception himself. I suppose it’s possible that a French audience in 1960 might have found Rupert’s “arrangement” ingenious or forgivable. Most audience-goers in 2026 are likely to find Rupert a fairly despicable character. But we also sense that his system of romantic deception is a house of cards just waiting to collapse. We hate him, but we also look forward to the inevitable pleasure of watching the whole scheme come crashing down around him.
And this cast is invariably delightful to watch. Many of the early scenes are stolen by Berthe (Mallia Moss), the housekeeper, whose surly attitude is entirely understandable in the circumstances, and whose accent work is marvelously on-point. And the three performers representing Rupert’s trio of fiancees all give sharp, hilarious performances. Gretchen (Ella Mia Carter) is maybe the funniest of the bunch, bringing earthiness and vulnerability. Gabriella (Erin Ryan) is emotionally grounded, and Gloria (Emma Hayley Jensen) is winningly brash and assertive.
The costuming in BOEING BOEING is a treat, as well – between the 60s setting, and the trio of flight attendants from three different airlines, Costume Designer Tyler Soares has a lot of opportunity to create visual flair here, and absolutely nails it.
BOEING BOEING, with its badly behaving male co-conspirators, may put you in mind of contemporary conversations about consent and male sexual entitlement. And in fact, one of the most believable aspects of the entire farce is the ease and speed with which Robert, the visiting friend, moves from moral shock at his friend’s deceptions to acceptance and collaboration. But in the end, this is a broad period comedy, engineered for hilarity, not searching inquiries into sexual mores. If you’re looking for highjinks, accents galore, and two hours of good times, BOEING BOEING at TexArts might just be your ticket.
BOEING BOEING
- Written by Marc Camoletti; Translated by Beverley Cross and Francis Evans
- TexArts, 1110 Ranch Rd 620 S, Lakeway, TX 78734
- September 18-October 4, 2026
- Running Time: 2 hours 15 minutes, with one 15-minute intermission
- Tickets: $58-84; https://www.tex-arts.org/upcoming-productions
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
All My Sons
Patti Strickel Harrision Theatre (9/29-10/04)
|
Boeing Boeing
TexARTS: Theatre & Academy (9/18-10/04)
|
The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
Oscar G. Brockett Theatre (10/08-10/18)
|
ALL MY SONS by Arthur Miller
The Filigree Theatre @ Ground Floor Theatre (10/30-11/14)
|
Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)
Penfold Theatre Company (12/04-12/27)
|
Foster The People
Moody Amphitheater (10/16-10/16)
|
Journeys
First English Lutheran Church (10/24-10/25)
|
Annie
BASTROP OPERA HOUSE (12/04-12/20)
|
Dracula A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really
Wimberley Players (9/18-10/11)
|
The Taming of the Shrew
Scottish Rite Theater (9/24-10/11)
Reader Reviews
To post a comment, you must register and login.