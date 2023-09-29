BASKERVILLE at TexARTS

Special Offer: Tickets Now Available: Dive into the Mystery of Baskerville!

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 1 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

BASKERVILLE at TexARTS

A whodunnit for all ages; Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s most celebrated adventure gets a brilliantly farcical overhaul!

London; 1902. Five librarians gather to share the tale of the world-renowned detective Sherlock Holmes and his colleague Dr. Watson. Holmes and Watson are asked to unravel the mystery surrounding the untimely death of Sir Charles Baskerville. With rumors of a cursed giant hound on the loose, Holmes and Watson must act fast in order to save the Baskerville family’s newest heir.

This ingenious adaptation combines an exhilarating collision of farce, theatrical invention and wonderfully comic performances to offer a brand-new twist on the greatest detective story of all time. 

Get More Information




RELATED STORIES - Austin

1
BASKERVILLE at TexARTS Photo
BASKERVILLE at TexARTS

Special Offer: Tickets Now Available: Dive into the Mystery of Baskerville!

2
Austin Shakespeare Reveals 2023-24 Season Photo
Austin Shakespeare Reveals 2023-24 Season

Austin Shakespeare will re-vision some delightful music, comedy and sweeping drama in its upcoming 23-24 season, including a musical revue, the classics El Cid and a staged reading of An Enemy of The People, an homage to a classic American storyteller with O. Henry Stories, and Shakespeare’s Richard III and Romeo and Juliet.  Learn more about the full season lineup here!

3
Cast and Creative Team Set for MURDER ON THE LINKS Regional Premiere at Austin Playhouse Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set for MURDER ON THE LINKS Regional Premiere at Austin Playhouse

Get ready for the regional premiere of MURDER ON THE LINKS at Austin Playhouse. Find out when and where to catch this thrilling production, and get all the details on dates and ticket information. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the intrigue and captivation of this highly anticipated show.

4
Interview: Odile Gakire Katese on THE BOOK OF LIFE at McCullough Theatre Photo
Interview: Odile Gakire Katese on THE BOOK OF LIFE at McCullough Theatre

Odile Gakire Katese, a Rwandan playwright, actor, director, and humanitarian, is known for her work in using theater and the arts to promote healing and reconciliation in her home country after the 1994 genocide. She is a remarkable Rwandan artist, playwright, and cultural entrepreneur known for her outstanding contributions to the fields of theater, literature, and cultural development. Her life and work have made a significant impact, both in Rwanda and internationally.

From This Author - BWW Special Offer

MISTER HALSTON at Theatre Row Studio TheatreMISTER HALSTON at Theatre Row Studio Theatre
MISERY at Athens TheatreMISERY at Athens Theatre
BASKERVILLE at TexARTSBASKERVILLE at TexARTS
WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? at Keswick TheatreWHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? at Keswick Theatre

Videos

Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED Video
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
View all Videos

Austin SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
TexARTS (9/29-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Proyecto Teatro
The VORTEX (5/25-6/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sunny Days
The VORTEX (8/22-9/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
TexARTS (9/29-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar announces dates for this year, Dec. 15 - 23, 2023 at the Palmer Events Center
Palmer Events Center (12/15-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Black Feminist Guide to the Human Body
The VORTEX (4/11-5/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SPIN two-night After Party at Mayfair
Mayfair Austin (10/06-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ANTIGONE
The Filigree Theatre (10/12-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Flood of Spirits
Cheerful Secrets at THE DRISKILL (10/17-10/24)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Malum Malus Burlesque: Beltane
The VORTEX (5/09-5/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You