BASKERVILLE at TexARTS

A whodunnit for all ages; Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s most celebrated adventure gets a brilliantly farcical overhaul!



London; 1902. Five librarians gather to share the tale of the world-renowned detective Sherlock Holmes and his colleague Dr. Watson. Holmes and Watson are asked to unravel the mystery surrounding the untimely death of Sir Charles Baskerville. With rumors of a cursed giant hound on the loose, Holmes and Watson must act fast in order to save the Baskerville family’s newest heir.



This ingenious adaptation combines an exhilarating collision of farce, theatrical invention and wonderfully comic performances to offer a brand-new twist on the greatest detective story of all time.

Get More Information