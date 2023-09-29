BASKERVILLE at TexARTS

Special Offer: Tickets Now Available: Dive into the Mystery of Baskerville!
POPULAR
A whodunnit for all ages; Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s most celebrated adventure gets a brilliantly farcical overhaul!
London; 1902. Five librarians gather to share the tale of the world-renowned detective Sherlock Holmes and his colleague Dr. Watson. Holmes and Watson are asked to unravel the mystery surrounding the untimely death of Sir Charles Baskerville. With rumors of a cursed giant hound on the loose, Holmes and Watson must act fast in order to save the Baskerville family’s newest heir.
This ingenious adaptation combines an exhilarating collision of farce, theatrical invention and wonderfully comic performances to offer a brand-new twist on the greatest detective story of all time.
Videos
|Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
TexARTS (9/29-10/15)
|Proyecto Teatro
The VORTEX (5/25-6/08)
|Sunny Days
The VORTEX (8/22-9/14)
|Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
TexARTS (9/29-10/15)
|The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar announces dates for this year, Dec. 15 - 23, 2023 at the Palmer Events Center
Palmer Events Center (12/15-12/23)
|The Black Feminist Guide to the Human Body
The VORTEX (4/11-5/04)
|SPIN two-night After Party at Mayfair
Mayfair Austin (10/06-10/08)
|ANTIGONE
The Filigree Theatre (10/12-10/22)
|Flood of Spirits
Cheerful Secrets at THE DRISKILL (10/17-10/24)PHOTOS
|Malum Malus Burlesque: Beltane
The VORTEX (5/09-5/11)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You