B. Iden Payne Awards Council to Present 50th Awards Ceremony

The B. Iden Payne Awards Council invites theatre-makers and audiences to the 50th annual awards ceremony honoring the nominees and announcing the winners of the 2023-2024 Austin theatre season, across comedy, drama, musical theatre, improvised theatre, and theatre for young audiences.

"Please join us to celebrate 50 years of excellence on Austin stages!

"The ceremony features performances from the 2023-2024 season of Austin theatre, an open bar, light bites, and the city's largest cast party."

A full list of the 2023-2024 nominees is available at the B. Iden Payne Awards Council website: https://www.bidenpayneawards.org

